Rochester, NY

Bands On The Bricks concert series kicks off at the Public Market

By Fox Rochester
WUHF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. — One of Rochester's most popular and free concert series, Bands on the Bricks brings the City of Rochester Public Market to the evening set with national-act and local...

foxrochester.com

News 8 WROC

Victor Music and Food Festival announced for August

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Victor Music & Food Festival announced the return of the event this summer on August 13. Officials said the event is free and will feature food trucks, such as Firemen’s Chicken BBQ, Roll’n Deep, and Two Guys. Beer and beverage tents are also available.
VICTOR, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Local artists celebrate return of Corn Hill Arts Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thousands of people will make their way through Rochester’s Corn Hill neighborhood this weekend. The Corn Hill Arts Festival returned for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. For years, Emily Payne attended the festival to stop and shop at all the different vendors.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

50TH Annual Roc Pride Picnic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Genesee Valley Park was filled with colors of the rainbow as hundreds gathered for Rochester’s 50th annual Pride Picnic. People at the event tell News10NBC's Stephanie Duprey that festivals and parades are fun to be at, but there's a meaning behind them. For the events...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Government
Rochester, NY
Entertainment
City
Rochester, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
wxxinews.org

Previewing "If All of Rochester Wrote the Same Song" 2022

If a number of local musicians were given the same song title and all tasked with writing a song, what would it sound like? That's the question that drove the "If All of Rochester Wrote the Same Song" event for years. It's back this year after a hiatus, and the organizers are hoping to attract a more diverse group of song writers.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Luxurious Picnics Offered Across New York State

There are backyard picnics and then there are luxurious backyard picnics. The summer of 2022 is well underway and if you are looking to step up the fun and make things a little more fancy, there are plenty of options from Buffalo to Rochester and beyond to help make your party elite.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Danielle Ponder’s gift to us

Only a seasoned lyricist like Rochester’s Danielle Ponder can slip in what’s good for their listener, letting fly amidst the hurricane wordplay like “Queendom come” and letting them untwist freely and unravel to preach love, to preach revolution. And it’s without a shred of shrift or drama as well. The intensity is there. There’s no way to get out of its way.
ROCHESTER, NY
#Concert#Public Market#Beer#Live Music#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Reggae Band#Puerto Rican
westsidenewsny.com

Camp Haccamo hiring paid counselors

Camp Haccamo has been an integral part of the Rochester area for 66 years, offering hundreds of children and young adults with special needs a real-life camp experience. Campers are provided a safe environment and caregivers are given an opportunity to rest knowing their loved ones are in good hands having fun, making friends, and developing skills, confidence, and independence.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Wegmans will host hiring event for Rochester stores on July 12

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Looking for a job? Wegmans is hiring. The company is seeking to fill nearly 250 part and full-time positions across 21 stores throughout the Rochester area. Available positions include cooks, food service workers, pharmacy techs, and management opportunities. The Wegmans hiring event will be held next...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Double dose of goodness

Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on two faithful families. Finley Ruthven and her family, and Infinity Simmons and her family, joined doctors at the Golisano Children's Hospital to present teddy bear packages to young patients with congenital heart defects. They were made possible through donations at the Heart Ball last month and also include tickets to a number of local fun events and exhibits.
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
nomadlawyer.org

Top 7 Best Places TO Visit In Rochester, New York

Rochester is one the most charming cities in upstate New York. Rochester is an industrial city .Rochester, New York State is a city located on Lake Ontario. Near the Genesee River’s High Falls, you will find old industrial buildings. It offers many interesting sights. High Falls is the city’s...
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

Landmark Society Offers Public Chance to Tour Frank Lloyd Wright Designed Home

The Landmark Society of Western New York, in cooperation with the homeowners and Bero Architecture PLLC, is hosting a very special event: a tour of the privately owned Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Boynton House in Rochester NY! This one-hour guided tour will bring guests into one of Wright’s most iconic designs. Those interested in the tour will be able to enter a lottery to purchase tickets. The window to enter on the Landmark Society website (www.landmarksociety.org) opens on July 13 and will close on July 20. Winners will be notified and they will be able to purchase up to two $50 tickets.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: We Enjoy the Nice Weather, But Western New York Needs the Rain

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A sprawling high-pressure system continues to be anchored over the entire Great Lakes and northern New England states. This has produced lower temperatures and humidity the last few days, but that is about to change. As the center of the system moves east of Rochester, a more southerly wind will develop for Monday and Tuesday. This will usher in more heat and humidity which will bring more uncomfortable weather to Western New York for the next 48 hours. The higher humidity also brings a greater chance of rain.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Amateur radio group holds 90th Hamfest

The Rochester Amateur Radio Association recently held its 90th Hamfest at the Hilton Exempt Club venue, drawing scores of ham aficionados. Amateur radio’s history is about as old as the technology itself, dating back to the early 1900s, and is largely a hobby pertaining to the operation of radio sets by individual operators for non-commercial purposes like communication, technical education and emergency services. Often known affectionately as ham radio and its practitioners as “hams,” the hobby is regulated by the Federal Communications Commission and is enjoyed by more than 700,000 licensed ham operators in the U.S. with upwards of 3 million hams worldwide. About 500 of them are members of the Rochester Amateur Radio Association.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

St. John the Evangelist Parish hosts Eucharistic Procession

For the feast of “Corpus Christi” on Sunday, June 19, members of St. John the Evangelist Parish participated in a Eucharistic procession in the village of Spencerport. Corpus Christi is Latin for the Body of Christ. The Catholic faith teaches that when the priest consecrates the bread and wine during Mass, they become the actual Body and Blood of Jesus. Father Justin Miller, the Parochial Administrator at St. John’s, was the principle for the procession. The procession was led by members of the St. Joseph assembly of the Knights of Columbus followed by parishioners of St. John the Evangelist. Pictured are Father Miller with the Holy Eucharist (Body of Christ) reposed in the Monstrance. Preceding Father Miller is the incense bearer and his assistant. The procession was led by the Crucifix followed by acolytes, then Father Miller and the faithful of St. John’s.
SPENCERPORT, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Bass angler’s paradise

Did you know we live in one of the top three bass fishing states in country? Yep…it’s true; New York’s fabulous bass waters include Lake Erie, eastern Lake Ontario, any of the eleven Finger Lakes, Lake Champlain, Oneida Lake, not to mention the St. Lawrence River, and those are just the headliners. There are hundreds of other lakes and rivers in the state that hold plenty of large and smallmouth bass.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
chronicle-express.com

Celebrate Cascade on the Keuka Outlet Trail

Sunday, Sept. 18 offering new views and access to the waterway. PENN YAN – For nearly two centuries, the waterfalls located along the Keuka Outlet hosted mill races, sluices, gears, shafts and multiple buildings housing the water wheels of hydropower and industry. Through the many decades, these facilities employed hundreds of people and fed thousands more. Gradually, as commerce changed the hydropower uses of yesteryear gave way to the recreational uses of today. Most of the remaining Cascade Mill facilities are now vacant and derelict and are scheduled to be removed this summer. This will allow increased access to the waterfall for fishing, picnicking, hiking, and photography that reveals the bucolic splendor of the waterway as it spills 20 feet down.
PENN YAN, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Hilton celebrates 123 graduating classes with new Hilton Alumni Association

The new Hilton Alumni Association, together with the Parma Hilton Historical Society, has created a through-the-years history of Hilton Central Schools with photos and memorabilia in the front window of the Parma Public Library, 7 West Avenue, Hilton. The display celebrating 123 graduating classes is the first major project undertaken by the new Hilton Alumni Association and will be on display until July 11. After that date, an abridged version will be on display in the lobby of Hilton High School until Homecoming Weekend in the fall.
HILTON, NY

