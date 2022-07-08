Bands On The Bricks concert series kicks off at the Public Market

For the feast of “Corpus Christi” on Sunday, June 19, members of St. John the Evangelist Parish participated in a Eucharistic procession in the village of Spencerport. Corpus Christi is Latin for the Body of Christ. The Catholic faith teaches that when the priest consecrates the bread and wine during Mass, they become the actual Body and Blood of Jesus. Father Justin Miller, the Parochial Administrator at St. John’s, was the principle for the procession. The procession was led by members of the St. Joseph assembly of the Knights of Columbus followed by parishioners of St. John the Evangelist. Pictured are Father Miller with the Holy Eucharist (Body of Christ) reposed in the Monstrance. Preceding Father Miller is the incense bearer and his assistant. The procession was led by the Crucifix followed by acolytes, then Father Miller and the faithful of St. John’s.

SPENCERPORT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO