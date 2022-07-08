‘Let the World Games begin!’ The pants-less Vulcan dude abides

PELHAM – Pelham restaurant Delta Blues Hot Tamales made the announcement on Saturday, July 10 that it will be officially closing its doors to the public. “We would like to send a heartfelt thanks to all of you who have supported us over the years,” owners Adam and Fawn Freis wrote in a Facebook post. “While we have had some times that were tough, each and every moment has been rewarding. Sadly, it is time for the days of Delta Blues Hot Tamales to come to an end.”

PELHAM, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO