‘Let the World Games begin!’ The pants-less Vulcan dude abides

By J.D. Crowe
AL.com
 3 days ago
Birmingham’s largest pants-less citizen thinks the World Games is his party. And he’s right. Welcome to Birmingham, World Games. You’ll be hearing more from the...

Opening Ceremony for The World Games was electric [PHOTOS]

Last night, Birmingham welcomed the world to an electric, unity-focused Opening Ceremony at Protective Stadium. We know half of y’all were there, so if you want to relive the moment or share with friends or family who weren’t, we’ve got you covered. Learn more about the largest event Alabama’s ever hosted and check out our photos from the evening.
Vulcan sumo wrestling: World Games caption contest

Will Birmingham’s largest pants-less hero get knocked off his pedestal by a sumo wrestler? Nobody’s been more excited about the World Games in Birmingham than Vulcan. And I hear he’s a big fan of sumo wrestling. Let the pants-less World Games caption contest begin!. Email your caption...
3 interesting things you didn’t know existed in Tarrant

Just a short drive from downtown Birmingham and you’ll find yourself in the small city of Tarrant. If you’re driving through, you might miss some of the most interesting parts of the city, so we gathered three fun things you should keep an eye out for. 1. Gallery...
Hot and Hot Fish Club Tomato Salad & Fried Okra one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

It’s rare that a single dish can reach a legendary status where people not only say you must try a restaurant, but you must try a specific dish at a specific restaurant. Of all the incredible dishes chef Chris Hastings has created at his different restaurants, it’s a room-temperature tomato salad that has earned that legendary status at his Hot and Hot Fish Club in Birmingham.
Pelham’s Delta Blues Hot Tamales to permanently close

PELHAM – Pelham restaurant Delta Blues Hot Tamales made the announcement on Saturday, July 10 that it will be officially closing its doors to the public. “We would like to send a heartfelt thanks to all of you who have supported us over the years,” owners Adam and Fawn Freis wrote in a Facebook post. “While we have had some times that were tough, each and every moment has been rewarding. Sadly, it is time for the days of Delta Blues Hot Tamales to come to an end.”
Reflections: Does God care what we wear

Editor’s note: This is an opinion column. By Michael J. Brooks, Special to The Tribune A college student applied for the music position in our church. She was a good musician and had a pleasant personality. One Sunday she dressed very casually. The next week I discussed this with her, explaining that the pastor and […]
World Game competitors call Cullman home, briefly

CULLMAN, Ala. – Hungarian kayakers, set to compete next week in The World Games, were in Cullman for several days before their competitions in marathon canoeing at Oak Mountain State Park in Shelby County.   Until their move to Birmingham, the athletes unpacked their bags at Stone Bridge Farms and took to Duck River for a training session Thursday.   Unphased by the heat wave engulfing the state, the canoeists eagerly unloaded their kayaks on the reservoir and swiftly paddled down the river as they acclimated to their new environment.  Bálint Noé is set to compete in the men’s short distance and long-distance marathon races....
Alabama Fire :: What You Should Know About Birmingham’s WNFC Team

When I first moved to Alabama, I was frequently asked two questions. I feel like you have a good guess on what those questions were. 1)”Where do you go to church?” 2)”What football team do you support?” My answer at the time was Alabama because that was one reason I had moved here, but now my answer would be different. For years now, Alabama has had a Women’s Tackle Team. This is not just any regular football team, but a football team that has always been successful.
Which HBCUs Are Located In Alabama?

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) play a vital role in shaping American culture. They provide opportunities and education to many highly successful young Black students and have propelled many students to accomplish great feats. These institutions are largely found in the southeast due to necessity. Black people were not...
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

