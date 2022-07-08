Bitcoin daily chart alert - Bulls gain some momentum - Jul. 8

FAR HILLS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- Samsara Vision, a company focused on bringing vision and freedom back to patients with late-stage, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) through advanced visual prosthetic devices, today announced the completion of the first U.S. surgeries of its SING IMT™ (Smaller-Incision New-Generation Implantable Miniature Telescope), as part of the CONCERTO clinical study, a U.S.-based Food and Drug Administration (FDA) study to evaluate improvements in visual acuity and safety of the device in people living with late-stage AMD. David RP Almeida, MD, MBA, PhD, from Erie Retinal Surgery (PA), and Marc H. Levy, MD, from the Sarasota Retina Institute (FL), performed the first procedures using the SING IMT™ in late June. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005099/en/ SING IMT™ by Samsara Vision (Photo: Samsara Vision)

HEALTH ・ 33 MINUTES AGO