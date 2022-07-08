ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Bitcoin daily chart alert - Bulls gain some momentum - Jul. 8

By Jim Wyckoff
kitco.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are higher and hit a three-week high in early U.S. trading Friday. The...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Wisk Brings 5th Generation Aircraft to the UK and Australia with Two Public Displays

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- Wisk Aero, a leading Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company and developer of the first all-electric, self-flying air taxi in the U.S., will be conducting public displays of its 5th Generation Aircraft, Cora, in both Farnborough, UK, and Brisbane, Australia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005299/en/ Wisk Aero brings two aircraft from its fleet of 5th generation eVTOLs, for public displays in the UK and Australia. (Photo: Business Wire)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Samsara Vision Announces First U.S. Surgeries of the SING IMT™ (Smaller-Incision New-Generation Implantable Miniature Telescope), for Age-Related Macular Degeneration as part of the CONCERTO Study

FAR HILLS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- Samsara Vision, a company focused on bringing vision and freedom back to patients with late-stage, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) through advanced visual prosthetic devices, today announced the completion of the first U.S. surgeries of its SING IMT™ (Smaller-Incision New-Generation Implantable Miniature Telescope), as part of the CONCERTO clinical study, a U.S.-based Food and Drug Administration (FDA) study to evaluate improvements in visual acuity and safety of the device in people living with late-stage AMD. David RP Almeida, MD, MBA, PhD, from Erie Retinal Surgery (PA), and Marc H. Levy, MD, from the Sarasota Retina Institute (FL), performed the first procedures using the SING IMT™ in late June. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005099/en/ SING IMT™ by Samsara Vision (Photo: Samsara Vision)
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy