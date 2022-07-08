ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 suspects, including teenager, arrested in Austin robbery spree

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
 3 days ago
Video surveillance footage of June 2022 robberies in Austin provided by Austin Police Department

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two suspects in a June robbery spree were arrested, one of them being a teenager, the Austin Police Department said.

APD said a 17 year old, who was arrested after an interview with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office on June 19, is charged in connection with four aggravated robberies.

Jaleel Hureskin, 20, was arrested by Austin Police Wednesday during a SWAT call in north Austin. He’s being charged with three felony counts of aggravated robbery. A hearing in the case is scheduled for July 13.

Jaleel Hureskin, 20 (Austin Police Photo)

Inside the city of Austin, four robbery cases took place between June 1 and 16, mainly in the north Austin area:

  1. June 1: 1624 E. Howard Ln. (7-11)
  2. June 13: 501 W. Wells Branch Parkway (QuickTrip)
  3. June 14: 12304 Dessau Rd. (Waffle House)
  4. June 16: 3407 W. Wells Branch Parkway (Subway)

APD said at least three other cases took place outside of the department’s jurisdiction. APD said it worked with the sheriff’s office to determine the robberies, which occurred in June, likely involved the same people. The two could face more charges in Travis County.

Businesses and victims helped officials identify the suspects based on the stolen property, clothes worn during the robberies and through surveillance video, APD said.

Several agencies teamed up with APD to make arrests, including the Texas Department of Public Safety and Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms (ATF).

SWAT call arrests

On Wednesday morning, search warrants were served at two apartment units in the 1500 block of East Howard Lane.

APD said Hureskin was interviewed by detectives, and he “made several admissions about the robberies.” According to APD, evidence connected to the robberies were collected from his apartment.

A second apartment unit was searched — APD said it was believed a friend of both suspects lived there. Surveillance video showed the suspects coming in and out of the apartment before and after the robberies, wearing the same clothes worn during the robberies. Evidence was also collected from this unit, APD said.

Two other men with felony warrants were arrested during this SWAT operation, but they are not connected to the robberies, APD said.

Anyone with details about the robberies should call the APD Robbery Tip Line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.

HelloMyNameIsHuman
3d ago

all because they refuse to get a job and be someone respectable. would rather terrorize and take what they did not earn so that, as we see here, they can eventually be arrested, live in a cell, and be penniless.

TheKev
3d ago

Lock them up and then don’t allow them back in austin again

