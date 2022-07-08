Made There: Bremerton's FROG Soap stirs up good, clean fun

The word savory means "full of flavor, delicious and tasty." In downtown Langley, there is a restaurant by this same name, delivering on the promise. Savory owners Stefen Bosworth and Ron Rois describe their menu as "eclectic comfort food." If your mouth begins to water at the mere thought of this savory experience, then head to this artist's mecca on the southern tip of Whidbey Island. It is an easy, accessible jaunt across Possession Sound aboard the Mukilteo ferry, which is about 30 miles north of Seattle. Langley offers a wide variety of shops, galleries and restaurants, making it the perfect day trip destination, and dining at Savory is the perfect way to end your fun-filled day touring this town.

LANGLEY, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO