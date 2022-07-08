ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

TODAY 2GO: Start your day with all the top headlines for July 8

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QjvLj_0gYpRF3Q00

Authorities believe string of arcade robberies are connected in Lee County, truck knocks over power line in Downtown Fort Myers, voter Information Cards being sent to Lee County voters, sizzling summer temps and afternoon storms.

These stories & more — Alan Campbell and Meteorologist Jason Dunning have everything you need to start your day.

Press play for the news you need to start your day:

Just starting your day? NBC2 has everything you need to know this morning:

Tune in to NBC2 at 11 for the latest details on these stories and developing stories throughout the day!

Comments / 0

Related
travelawaits.com

6 Amazing Experiences During A Perfect 5 Days In Fort Myers, Florida

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Want To Connect With Fellow Travelers? Join Our Community Here. With a historic downtown whose vibrancy grows by the day and its...
FORT MYERS, FL
fox13news.com

Florida deputy saves life of 3-month-old baby

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A 3-month-old baby whose life was saved by a Florida deputy is back home with its family. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Michelle Wilson was called to a Fort Myers home because a baby wasn’t breathing. Upon arrival, Wilson says she...
FORT MYERS, FL
WHYI Y100

Here's The Best Fishing Spot In Florida

Fishing is almost as American as pie. For generations, people flock to rivers, lakes, ponds, and the ocean to reel in sweet catches for either dinner or glory. It's so popular that there are plenty of competitions and impressive records to pursue. Whether you're a diehard angler, fly fisher, or...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2go#Information Cards
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples, Fort Myers among top 3 safest places to live in U.S.

Naples was ranked the safest place to live and Fort Myers checked in at No. 3 on U.S. News & World Report’s list of the Safest Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023. The list was based on the metro areas’ murder and property crime rates per 100,000 people, determined by FBI crime reports. Port St. Lucie was No. 2 while Portland, Maine was No. 4 and Lakeland was No. 5. According to data from Coldwell Banker, Florida was the top-searched state by those looking to relocate and Naples joined Sarasota, Miami and Tampa as top-searched destinations.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Free swimming lessons in Cape Coral

Starting Monday, children will have the opportunity to get free swimming lessons in Cape Coral. It’s happening at the Yacht Club community pool. The swimming lessons are for underserved kids ages three to five. Parents can sign their kids up by filling out an application online. Each child will...
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
County
Lee County, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LSCO investigates a death near Palm Beach Blvd

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is working death investigation on Palm Beach Blvd in Alva. An LSCO mobile command center unit was at the crime scene and they are blocking off entrances to two homes with crime scene tape. The Sheriff’s Office has not said who died or whether...
LEE COUNTY, FL
The Daily South

Venice Is the Laid-Back Florida Beach Town With Plenty of Personality

While we love revisiting the Panhandle, there's a whole world of beach towns dotting the Florida coast, and they're just waiting to be explored. If your appreciation of the Sunshine State doesn't extend past 30A, you might be surprised to learn about Venice, a laid-back beach community located south of Sarasota, that is totally worth the drive. Direct your attention nearer the equator to discover one of South Florida's coolest towns.
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

City of Fort Myers sued over potential Farmer Joe’s location

A company leasing 36 acres of land from the city of Fort Myers since November 2004, filed a lawsuit against the city over not being able to purchase part of the property at 5600 Lee Blvd., according to a contractual agreement. Johnston & Johnston LLC filed the lawsuit Thursday morning,...
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Massachusetts woman files lawsuit against Sarasota creamery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A second lawsuit has been filed against Sarasota based creamery Big Olaf by a Massachusetts woman alleging that she miscarried after eating ice cream tainted with listeria. The second lawsuit was filed by attorney Ryan Osterholm on behalf of Kristen Hopkins. The suit states that Hopkins...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 person dead in crash near Southwest Florida International Airport

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash near a wooded area by the Southwest Florida International Airport on Friday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said they are investigating to determine how the vehicle ended in a field next to a wooded area by the airport. Troopers said a 73-year-old...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WHYI Y100

Here's The Best Hospital In Florida

Americans often worry about the costs of health care, which makes the quality of care more important during doctor's or hospital visits. To give you an idea of the best medical care facilities in Florida, Stacker found the best hospital in every state:. "Stacker determined the three best hospitals in...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Car chase leads to arrest of driver, passenger in Collier County

A suspect was arrested after fleeing deputies down Immokalee Road, crashing at an intersection and being caught by a K-9 unit early Friday morning in Collier County. William Easley, 25, faces charges of possession of Adderall, amphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, clonazepam, and THC edibles. Easley also is charged with felonies for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, as well as fleeing law enforcement. He was wanted on two warrants out of Lee County, as well.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy