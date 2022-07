Greater Cincinnati continues to deal with the aftermath of the July 6 storms, including the tornado that hit Goshen Township in Clermont County. More than 9,000 Duke Energy customers still are without electricity after the severe storms, with most of those concentrated in the Goshen area. A tornado touched down in Goshen – 30 miles east of Cincinnati – during the afternoon on July 6. After issuing a warning to Brown County when a tornado was sighted near Mount Orab, the National Weather Service in Wilmington sounded the alarm for Goshen, urging residents to immediately seek shelter.

