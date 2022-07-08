First-time babysitter 'lost her mind' after parent paid her $350. She had only expected $20.

A TikTok user recently went viral on the platform by sharing some helpful things she has learned and realized about being a corporate worker. In a series of three videos, Michelle Taha—who goes by @taha_haha_ on the video-sharing platform—listed 13 tips for folks who are employed in office environments, ranging from how to utilize one's yearly paid time off to things to keep in mind when looking for another job. The series has gained more than 2.5 million views since being shared late last month and even sparked discussions about some of the points Taha shared.

In the first video of the series, Taha mentions five things to keep in mind before giving your all to a corporate job and putting yourself at risk of being burnt out. Here they are:

1. "Use ALL of your PTO every year. No one cares that you worked instead of taking time off. You're just making your own life harder."

2. "If you're not getting some kind of raise year to year, find another job. They don't care about you."

3. "Having a job that requires a work cell phone isn't cool, it's exhausting."

4. "Being the hardest working person doesn't get you as far as you think it would."

5. "Saying 'no' is sometimes necessary."

As Taha points out in her video, every employee should take full advantage of their PTO every year despite some companies projecting the message that taking time off—even if it is a break you've earned and fully deserve—is "selfish" as it puts more work on your coworkers' plate. The important thing to remember here is that it is actually an employer's responsibility to staff their workplaces appropriately so that workers taking time off does not impose an undue strain on others or pose a risk to the organization. Additionally, as the TikTok user points out, working yourself to death is not a good plan of action—unlike what some bosses would have us believe—because it rarely, if ever, results in things like raises and promotions.

In the second video of the series, Taha shared five more lessons she has learned over the course of her corporate career:

6. "Always be open to better opportunities. You're replaceable and they'll be fine when you leave."

7. "The best managers are the ones who started from the bottom."

8. "Don't wait for your performance evaluation to ask for a raise."

9. "The odds of you getting a job somewhere are much higher if you already know someone working there. 'It's all about who you know,' is real AF."

10. "If your company offers EAP (Employee Assistance Program), use it! Often you're given free counseling sessions and could even qualify for FMLA (Family and Medical Leave Act)."

Taha elaborated on her eighth point in a separate video in response to a follower asking how one could ask for a raise before they're up for a performance evaluation. She recommends that you broach the topic with your higher-ups during a quarterly discussion or at the mid-year mark as the merit salary adjustment or cost of living increase is pre-determined and approved and therefore, non-negotiable. As for how to have that conversation, she says: "Give hard facts, 'These are the ways I've exceeded expectations while meeting deadlines and completing projects beyond the scope of my role.'" On the other hand, according to Taha, it's best not to complain about someone else making more than you or claim you need the raise to afford something you've been meaning to buy.

@taha_haha_ Reply to @hamsandwich85 REMINDER these are my personal lessons I’ve learned and things that have worked for me. What are some things that have worked for you? #corporatelife #workfromhome #businesswoman ♬ Comfort Chain - Instupendo

Last but not the least, the final three lessons shared by Taha are:

11. "Interviews are just conversations. You have to like what they are selling too."

12. "Sending the same resume to every job is a big mistake."

13. "Read and understand a company's drug/alcohol prevention plan. Testing positive for an expired medication could get you fired."

@taha_haha_ #13 tends to suprise people. Do you have any questions about this one? #corporatelife #remotework #businesswoman check out the other two posts and let me know some things youve learned! @taha_haha_ @taha_haha_ ♬ original sound Taha_haha_

Several other TikTok users agreed with Taha's advice and added some of their own, emphasizing the importance of not making work one's entire life and prioritizing their health and happiness before anybody else's business. "They don't put your job title on your tombstone. Stop stressing out. You are here for a short time. Enjoy yourself," wrote a commenter, while another said: "We have to break out of this cycle of letting capitalism overwork us. We have needs and we all deserve a well-rounded life."

Actor James Caan longed for the approval and affection of his father but didn't get it, and he vowed never to make the same mistake with his children. "The Godfather" actor, who passed away on Wednesday, spoke about parenting and why it's important to not carry over negative traits from one's parents. While James Caan might have played characters that bordered on toxic masculinity, he was a sensitive person in his private life and didn't shy away from expressing himself. He spoke about the importance of being sensitive and loving as a parent. "I never saw my dad cry. My son saw me cry. My dad never told me he loved me, and consequently, I told Scott I loved him every other minute. The point is, I'll make less mistakes than my dad, my sons hopefully will make less mistakes than me, and their sons will make less mistakes than their dads," he told Esquire in 2003. "And one of these days, maybe we'll raise a perfect Caan," he joked. Scott Caan is also an actor and is known for roles in "Hawaii Five-0," "Varsity Blues" and "Ocean's Eleven."

HOLLYWOOD - DECEMBER 8: Actors Scott Caan (L) and father James Caan attend the after party for Warner Bros. premiere of the film "Ocean's Twelve" at The Grand Ballroom at Hollywood and Highland Entertainment Complex December 8, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Carlo Allegri\Getty Images)

James Cann's death was announced from his Twitter account. "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," read the tweet . "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time." James Caan has been married four times and is survived by five children—Scott, James, Jacob, Alexander and Tara. Scott Caan and James Caan had a rocky relationship but they patched up later and made peace with it. James Caan was also battling a drug abuse issue when Scott was growing up.



Scott also spoke about his relationship with his Dad. "To say our relationship wasn't dysfunctional would be a lie," he said in 2010, reported PEOPLE. James also talked about not being the best version of himself. "He saw me when I was a little rough around the edges," said James Caan. Even as he was battling drug abuse, Scott was always around him. "I went through some bad times. I lost my sister and I got a little goofy and I got on drugs — coke — and I went through all of that. He was attached to my hip," James said of Scott. "Now, we're really best buddies. ... I'm proud that he's grown up so well," added James. Scott was born to James Cann and his ex-wife Sheila. Scott has also made peace with their relationship, saying he had no resentment toward his father. "He made mistakes that affected him — and me — but he's always been there for me no matter what," said Scott. The pair also starred together in the 2009 movie "Mercy."

HOLLYWOOD - MAY 03: (L-R) Actors James Caan, Scott Caan and actress Wendy Glenn attend the "Mercy" film premiere at the Egyptian Theater on May 3, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Scott also spoke about proudly about his father's will to repeatedly give life a shot. "My dad is a good example of someone who digs into life and goes, 'Yeah, that tore my heart out, but I'm going to try again,'" Scott told Los Angeles Times in 2010. James is a big believer in prioritizing family. "The best advice I give to young actors … was what comes first is my family and my friends. No matter what heights you achieve in this business, what is inevitable in every single case is there is a slide backwards," said James. "Those people who've put all their eggs in the basket where it's everything, those are the people who hurt themselves. They get drugged out, they get really destructive. I'm not saying you shouldn't be the best. But when things go bad, he's got to have his dad, his girlfriend. He's got to have his brothers."

James Caan. Loved him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him. Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best. We all will miss him terribly. Thinking of his family and sending my love. pic.twitter.com/a0q8rCP1Yl — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) July 7, 2022

James Caan also faced criticism for a stay at the Playboy Mansion, where he said he had Scott 'bring' him girls. "To get over my divorce, I got a prescription to live at the Playboy Mansion for a while," said the actor. "I'd have Scott bring me girls," said the actor. "No one could say no to a cute little boy," added Caan.





In remembrance of the legendary James Caan. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/jHynv2BcR9 — The Godfather (@godfathermovie) July 7, 2022

Former President Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are celebrating 76 years of marriage. The pair tied the knot on July 7, 1946. Looking back at his wedding, Jimmy Carter says, "That's the pinnacle of my life." The former president has always maintained that finding Rosalynn was the best thing that happened to him. They are the longest-married presidential couple, having surpassed the record of 73 years and 111 days set by former President George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush. Jimmy Carter credits his marriage for his long and healthy life. "I think the best explanation for that is to marry the best spouse: someone who will take care of you and engage and do things to challenge you and keep you alive and interested in life. One of the things Jesus taught was: If you have any talents, try to utilize them for the benefit of others,” Carter told PEOPLE . Carter is 96 while Rosalynn is 93. President Carter is also the oldest living president in American history.

Democratic presidential candidate Jimmy Carter embraces his wife Rosalynn after receiving the final news of his victory in the national general election, November 2, 1976. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Rosalynn Carter gave birth to their first child together, Jack, a year after their wedding. They went on to have three more children: sons Chip and Jeff and, after a 14-year gap, daughter Amy. Jimmy Carter says he knew Rosalynn was "the one" straight away. "I just felt compatible with her," said Carter. "She was beautiful and innocent, and there was a resonance. We rode in the rumble seat of a Ford pickup — Ruth and her boyfriend in the front — and I kissed her on that first date. I remember that vividly." He also didn't waste any time and informed his mother that "Rosalynn was the one I wanted to marry."

JUST IN: Former President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter mark 76th wedding anniversary with a drive by celebration in Plains, Georgia. @CarterCenter pic.twitter.com/SwB83Mkyyd — Blake Eason (@TheBlakeEason) July 7, 2022



Jimmy Carter also revealed that his wife played an instrumental role in his elections. “When she joined me in political campaigning — always appearing without me — she was effective in securing support from doubtful voters, and I soon realized that people were more inclined to express their beliefs or concerns to her than to me. … [S]he liked the entire political process more than I did,” he wrote in his autobiography "A Full Life: Reflections At Ninety," reported The Daily Caller. Carter called Rosalynn his "secret weapon" during his presidential campaign in the '70s. "Jimmy has always thought I could do anything. Always. And so I’ve done everything," said the former first lady in "What Makes a Marriage Last." "I campaigned all over the country. I've done things I never dreamed I could do."

BOSTON, MA - JULY 26: Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn wave to the audience during the Democratic National Convention at the FleetCenter July 26, 2004 in Boston, Massachusetts. Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Senator John Kerry (D-MA) is expected to accept his party's nomination later in the week. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The former president said a key success to their marriage was to find their own space within the relationship. "We've survived this long together because first of all, we give each other plenty of space to do our own thing," said Jimmy Carter, reported ABC News . Rosalynn Carter also added that they really like to do a lot of activities together. "We're always looking to do things or find things we can do together, like fly fishing and bird watching and just going out to the pond, catch a fish," said Rosalynn Carter. Their faith is another binding factor in their relationship claims Jimmy Carter, who added that the pair have read the Bible together every night. "We've done that for 60 years, probably," he said. "When I'm overseas and Rose is at home, we know we're reading the same biblical text, and even though we're separated physically, it makes us think about the same scripture and admonition from God, direction from God, before we go to sleep," he said. "So it helps a lot."

A Presidential Kiss Cam featuring President Jimmy Carter 😍 #TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/fehHljid4C — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 15, 2019

The couple have also spent many years helping build Habitat for Humanity houses in Nashville, Tennessee. They have worked on more than 4,000 homes spread across 36 years. Jimmy Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for "his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development." The former first lady is the chair of the Carter Center Mental Health Task Force and has been a mental health advocate for more than 45 years.

The couple have spent much of the last two years at home because of the pandemic.













A Twitter user recently shared a thought-provoking observation about yet another invisible hurdle women face in their everyday life. In a now-viral thread shared last month, Toph Cassandra Beifong—who, according to her Twitter bio, is an electrical engineer with AuDHD (a combination of autism and ADHD)—shared how her "autistic brain has to learn by observation" since she does not pick up on social cues like those outside the spectrum. She does so by observing patterns in people's behavior. She recently noticed how men have a knee-jerk reaction of saying "no" to pretty much anything a woman says.

via GIPHY

"I've been asking my male friends to do something—watch if the first response to everything a woman tells you is to refute, say no or something negative. One texted me later: Holy f*ck The problem is, constantly putting up with unwarranted resistance is bad for mental health," Beifong tweeted. "The conversation started off from discussions with married women on dealing with men just resisting ideas with no basis. Including, and I'm not kidding, buying the new black toothpaste. "

via GIPHY

She then went on to demonstrate her point with the help of one example involving trying a new toothpaste. Beifong tweeted how a woman wanted to try using a new black toothpaste but was immediately shot down by her husband. However, when the woman went ahead and purchased it anyway, her husband ended up trying it and actually liking it. "This gets horrid when it piles up. It makes daily conversations with men anxiety inducing for women because you have to literally prepare a defense for everything. In a good no. of cases, women stop mentioning or asking anything. No one wants a fu**ing toothpaste discussion," she tweeted.

The conversation started off from discussions with married women on dealing with men just resisting ideas with no basis. Including, and I'm not kidding, *buying the new black toothpaste*.

W: Let's test this

M: No

W: *Goes ahead and buys*

M: *Uses it* I actually like this — AuDHD Electrical Engineer: Toph Cassandra Beifong (@W_Asherah) June 12, 2022

"Some things you just do. You think, you do. Not everything needs to be a debate. It's 'let's get this' and the person goes 'okay' and then you get the thing. Another was a story of someone's husband chiming in to say negative things whenever she's chatting with friends," Beifong continued. "Oh, he is one of those allies who believed that he's very supportive of women in his life (I'm hoping he's stopped believing that). All while responding with resounding no to things that should not get a no. He didn't say what but he found himself in an argument with his sister."

Me: We should do thing X.

Husband: I don't know, X doesn't sound like my kind of thing

1 week later:

Husband: So and So says this new X thing is really great and I should give it a try, wanna come? — Amanda B Thinking (@AmandaB_strong) June 13, 2022

She explained how the man and his sister argued about "something really petty that he should have just agreed with" until the sister took a moment to ask him what exactly he was resisting. "Which is when he remembered what I'd told him," Beifong wrote. "It's socialized resistance to women speaking—and every man I know does it either subconsciously or consciously. My Autistic brain has to 'learn by observation'—I don't pick up social cues so teaching them to me as a child was likely futile to my oblivious brain. So I kinda 'learn by observing patterns.' Ever since I started my ADHD medication, I'm noticing weird social norms like these."

I just had this conversation with my husband! “You say I’m always so defensive but you set me up in every conversation as the person who has to *prove* even the most minor opinion. It’s exhausting and after 14 yrs I think I deserve the benefit of the doubt” — Gwen Castleberry (@MsGCastleberry) June 13, 2022

You've also got me thinking of where else I see this pattern happening -- specifically anywhere there's an ingrained social narrative of dominance (race, gender, ability, etc.) -- and I do think it's very much a way to establish social dominance. Gross! — Jules Kelley 🌈WELCOME TO THE SHOW🌈11-Jan-2022 (@juleskelleybks) June 13, 2022

I live with 3 males. My husband and 2 minor sons. I am the most educated of the 4 By Far. Everything i say is questioned and negated. I've basically given up speaking — Jen D (@jeduffy) June 13, 2022

Concluding the thread, she added: "It's like pathological demand avoidance but make it something inflicting men when women speak. The problem tends to disappear when it's a man speaking. One person talked about a woman who calls her husband's best friend whenever she needs a huge decision to be made." The Twitter thread hit close to home for thousands of social media users, prompting many to share similar experiences from their own life. "Married 38 years to a man like this. It took a toll on my mental health. I left him. Today, we are friends and he considers what I say. Lesson learned: what we tolerate, persists," tweeted @desertvoice.

It's absurd how many men do this. I can say I need to shift my hours because I have an appointment, and I get the third degree from male bosses just to test if it's serious. But a male colleague does the same, and he's always "oh yeah, bro, you should check it out." — Jenn 🏳️‍🌈✡️🇺🇦 (@JennieTetreault) June 13, 2022

My stepdad is like this. EVERYTHING I said was automatically wrong. Every. Thing. I stopped talking to him altogether after my mom died. I don't need that kind of negative energy around me. — Angelina 💉💉💉 (@MemphisBelle111) June 13, 2022

You can observe this even on this website. Every time a woman makes a positive thread that goes viral, she gets support from other women and negative/antagonistic comments from some men. Same gender disparity every time. — Icona 📚 (@iconawrites) June 13, 2022

"Not unlike the phenomenon in meetings where a woman submits an idea or concept for discussion, and response is minimal, but when a man re-words the SAME IDEA a minute later, the response is enthusiastic. So infuriating," pointed out @themediawitch. Here are some more responses to Beifong's thread:

A corollary to this is when men perceive our refusal to agree to their “correction” as argumentative. E.g.:

Woman: x is better than y

Man: no way. Y is way better

W: no. X is better because z reason

M: why do you have to argue with me about everything?!? — Jen Psaki stan account (@AngryLawyerLady) June 13, 2022

Meanwhile they short circuit when they receive the same treatment from women. Because why would we ever say no when we are supposed to be on the receiving end of resistance? — Attention Nots (@maina_noela) June 13, 2022

And constantly being interrupted as a woman. One evening at a social event, I asked my male partner to notice how many times I'd get interrupted or talked over. He said, no way it's that bad... then all evening kept shooting me incredulous glances like omg, you weren't kidding!🤯 — Polina Buchan (she) (@Polina_Buchan) June 13, 2022

Is this why capable and smart women often voice their good ideas as questions? Smart woman: This can be fixed by doing a and b. Smart woman dealing w grown men: Should we do a and b? A and B would work because [whole thesis]. What do you think? — J Still (@Stillnah) June 13, 2022

The men in the replies proving your point are so funny.



Women: men can never just take our word, they have to object to everything

Men in the comments: THAT'S NOT TRUE!!!!!!!! — kickabel (@kickabel) June 13, 2022

"When a man says 'no', it's the end of the discussion.



When a woman says 'no', it's the beginning of a negotiation." — Cold Grits (@ThatSadiddyBish) June 13, 2022

This is so accurate. Particularly frustrating is when you finally snap at one man for said behaviour, who raises his hands defensively and tells you to 'calm down', not realising his is the 1000th comment you've had to deal with that day. — Ellie Brundrett (@EM_Brundrett) June 13, 2022

Two British divers who helped save a young football team from a flooded cave in Thailand in July 2018 have been awarded honorary degrees by the University of Bristol. John Volanthen, from Bristol, and Rick Stanton, from Coventry, navigated 1.6 miles (2.5 km) of constricted underwater passageways, in near-zero visibility, against a fast-flowing, debris-strewn current to rescue 12 boys and their football coach in what has been described as one of the greatest rescues of all time. The unlikely heroes were called in by the Thai government after heavy rain marooned the junior football team in Tham Luang, a cave complex in the north of the country.

The 2 British men who are leading the rescue operation are John Volanthen and Rick Stanton. They are universally regarded as the best cave divers in the world.



They were the ones who found the boys & are now leading the rescue mission.



HEROES🙏🏻🙏🏻 #ThaiCaveRescue pic.twitter.com/EM67NpNGaT — Sandesh Shivapuram (@Sandesh0305) July 8, 2018

According to a press release by the University of Bristol, the highly publicized rescue involved 5000 people, led by Volanthen and Stanton. The boys and their then-25-year-old coach were discovered in the cave on July 2, 2018, nine days after the search started, and had survived with little food and no shelter. Time was of the essence as oxygen in their small air pocket was dwindling and more monsoon rains were predicted. "Having operated in difficult conditions, I was reasonably confident in being able to manage my own safety. For the boys, it was extremely dangerous. Trying to get them out was something that hadn't been done before," said Volanthen.

The moment missing Thai boys and their football coach are located over a week after going missing in a cave system



Full story: https://t.co/crXaVZejY9 pic.twitter.com/SM8mvfNuic — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) July 2, 2018

The rescue team finally put a plan in action to inject each of the boys and their coach with the anesthetic ketamine, the anti-anxiety drug Xanax and atropine, which slows the heart rate and reduces salivation. Once they'd administered the drugs with the help of an anesthesiologist, Volanthen and Stanton spent hours dragging the unconscious boys out of the submerged cave with a team of cave divers. Along the way, they had to inject the boys multiple times with the drug mix to keep them sedated throughout the rescue, despite having little medical training. This was an extremely risky process as the wrong dose of the drug may have caused them to wake up and panic—or never gain consciousness—and put Volanthen and Stanton before a Thai court to answer for any mishaps.

British cave divers John Volanthen and Rick Stanton received honorary degrees at yesterdays graduation ceremonies🎓👏



They led one of the greatest rescues of all time in 2018 when they saved 13 people from a flooded cave in Thailand.



Read more @BBCNews ⬇️ https://t.co/cDsRWAQN4J — Bristol Uni news & coverage (@BristolUniMedia) July 7, 2022

Although it was one of many cave dive operations they had undertaken—including some to recover bodies—Volanthen revealed that "the scale and complexity of this particular problem were head and shoulders above the rest." Stanton agreed, adding: "It was unprecedented, nothing really compares. People are citing it as one of the greatest rescues of all time. It was a protracted two and a half weeks and you had to think outside the box. We were literally writing the procedures, there was no manual—this had never been done before."

Two cave divers behind the rescue of 13 people from a flooded cave in Thailand have been given honorary degrees.



The operation led by John Volanthen and Rick Stanton has been described as one of the greatest rescues of all time.



More 👉👉 https://t.co/ep9AQsibr4 #Bristolgrad pic.twitter.com/Web5cAVDg9 — University of Bristol (@BristolUni) July 7, 2022

Volanthen, an IT consultant who remains a scout leader in his hometown of Long Ashton, and Stanton, a firefighter for West Midlands Fire Service for 25 years, both received George Medals, a nonmilitary award for gallantry, for successfully pulling off the rescue. The duo also set a record in Wookey Hole, Somerset, for the deepest dive recorded in a British cave. They were nominated for their honorary degrees by Linda Wilson, vice president of the University of Bristol's Speleological Society.

Image Source: University of Bristol

"Rick, John and the other rescue divers were being asked to perform an impossible task," Wilson said. "Fortunately, by a combination of extraordinary courage and meticulous planning, they overcame all the odds and succeeded in one of the most extraordinary rescues that have ever been attempted, ultimately bringing out all 12 boys and their coach alive despite the most hazardous conditions imaginable. No one could better exemplify the values this University prizes—resilience, courage and outstanding skills—than Rick and John, who were to save the lives of so many others, whilst risking their own lives, daily, for the 15 days of this enormous rescue effort that held the world's attention."

Image Source: University of Bristol

Volanthen and Stanton received their honorary degrees on Wednesday during the University of Bristol's summer graduations. Stanton said it was an "absolute honor" to receive the award, while Volanthen added: "It's an honor and humbling, especially considering others who have received the same and have achieved far greater things than me."

Kaye Fiorello was driving down a Tennessee highway on a scorching hot day last month when she noticed a highway patrol officer parked just off the road. Although she didn't think much of it at the time, this observation proved helpful within minutes as she spotted something else that gave her pause. "About a mile up the road, this little dog's head popped up on the side of the road," Fiorello told The Dodo . "She looked like she'd been there for some time." Moved by the stranded pup's sorry state, Fiorello wanted to help her and immediately knew who she could approach.

Recalling the patrol officer she'd spotted on her way, Fiorello turned her car around and drove back the way she'd come. She pulled up alongside the officer and informed him about the dog, without a single clue that she'd be changing both of their lives forever with that exchange. "He asked where [she was] and took off after her," Fiorello said. "I followed him, pointing out the area." When they arrived at the spot, they noticed that the dog appeared to be injured and scared. Because she seemed wary of the officer's approach, he brought her water and food in an effort to gain her trust. However, he didn't stop with that.

After calling animal control for assistance, the officer sat by the pup's side holding an umbrella to shield her from the hot sun. Fiorello said she was deeply moved by his dedication to the injured dog. "He told me, 'I'm going to sit right here until she trusts me,'" she recalled, adding that the canine seemed to sense the trooper's kind heart. "She seemed to breathe a happy dog sigh. And those doe eyes—the difference was night and day. They connected. It was powerful. I was crying some happy tears for that girl."

Fiorello, who had to continue on her way before animal rescue arrived, later learned that the dog was successfully rescued and taken to the vet who determined that she had a broken hip. Fortunately, she wouldn't have to heal alone. As it turned out, the connection Fiorello noticed between the pup and the officer was powerful enough to give the dog a new home. A week after finding the dog on the side of the road, injured and alone, the officer adopted the pup. "Adopted! He got her today!" Fiorello said. "Her name is Princess, and she will go home from the vet in a couple, maybe two, weeks."

The whole heartwarming saga was chronicled on Facebook by Fiorello, who wrote: "That trooper dumped his jug of Koolaid out and fashioned a water bowl for her. Then poured a couple of bottles of water. The dog was scared of him but frozen in weakness. She sniffed the water, then realized this kindness was for her! She drank that water down in minutes! And the trooper went and got her some more. She watched him warily the whole time. She sniffed his hand but was still wary. Next thing, he goes to his vehicle and gets a chair and an umbrella. Telling me he will stay here until she trusts him, so he can get her to a shelter, or take her home. I believe his being there at the right time, was one of those little messages reminding us of the good in our world."

In an update shared this week, Fiorello revealed that Princess was released from the vet's office on Friday afternoon. "She has met her new fur-sister, and they're getting along nicely," she revealed. "She's apparently taken her role as Princess, quite literally, snuggling with everyone and being a contented girl. She was clearly someone's lost pet, she's got good manners, even alerting the humans when she needs to go out. So, I'm sorry for whoever lost her but happy for her that she found an awesome new happy furever home! I'm telling ya, except for those soulful eyes, this doesn't even look like the same dog! Pay attention to those Godwinks, people. Sometimes, the wink is sent to you so you can do more for someone else."

It's no secret that most hourly wage workers don't get fair pay, and the ones starting out often get a raw deal. One teenage babysitter got the shock of her life when a set of parents paid her $350 for babysitting their kids and dogs when they went for a night out. She was expecting $20 but was in for a pleasant surprise. The person who paid the babysitter thought it was a fair deal and shared the story on Reddit where it went viral and also sparked a debate. Many praised the person for paying a fair wage, while some argued that they were setting a very high standard that other parents couldn't follow through, and yet others blamed a system that made basic services unaffordable.

Young woman, boy and girl in kitchen, fooling around, using carrots as false teeth - stock photo/Getty Images

The couple in question was set to leave for a night out with four other couples. They had arranged for a babysitter and she had to take care of five children in total, with three of them aged 10-12 and the other two aged 5-7. She also had to watch over six dogs. "That's a hell of a job for anyone, let alone a teen," wrote the person. "Our friend said this teen has been over numerous times with her mom and has always done well with the kids. This was her first time watching them alone, as a job." After their friends assured them it would be OK, they relented.

They all went out to dinner and hit the casino for an hour, before returning home. "Since we were first, I said I'd pay the babysitter and collect later. When I asked what the rate was, I got 'oh I don't know. We didn't discuss that,'" they wrote. The teenager herself didn't know the rates as she was doing it for the first time. "What's fair? I don't even know," she said. "We have friends who take turns watching kids. But as I am a huge proponent of fair pay, I asked what she thought. Our friend said, 'I dunno.. what's good? 20 bucks? I mean it's her first time watching kids,'" they wrote.

Babysitter with multiracial group of small children on walk outdoors in town. - stock photo/Getty Images

"I was shocked. I said, 'No way! I've never used a babysitter but $20 bucks for 5 kids over 3-4 hours is pretty terrible. We'll come up with something,'" they said. "On our Uber ride home my wife came up with $15/hr per kid, per hour. We were thinking 10 for the first time but that would be for an easier gig. Not 5 f*cking kids. Granted most were self-sufficient but we're not monsters and our kids are not saints. We figured, 5 kids, 4 hours, 15/kid = $300. So we gave her $350 to include a 'thanks for not killing our kids' bonus. It's in gest, but common... we all thought it," they wrote.

They figured that it wasn't much when compared to a night out. "My wife and I did ok at the casino but we've spent more on any random night out at a restaurant and bar. We felt good about that," they wrote. What they didn't anticipate was the reaction of the teenager after being paid $350. "The look on this kids face was the most genuine happiness we both had ever seen on any human. Her jaw literally dropped. She turned bright red and said, 'Holy sh*t... I'm sorry for swearing.. but holy sh*t...'" they wrote.

"I asked her what she was expecting. She said 'My mom and I didn't know what to think. We figured maybe $20 bucks.' I looked at her dead in the eye and said, 'Listen. Watching kids matters to adults—so never think it doesn't. These kids were fed, ready for bed, and happy when we got home. That's more than can be expected. We figured 10-15/hr per kid. So we probably got a deal. Don't ever sell yourself short. You don't need to be stressed out all night for the price of one movie ticket. We appreciate you. So thank you for being worth it,'" they said.

"She said 'thank you' and started to tear up. Before she called her mom to come to pick her up, and got the kids all off to bed. I told our friends and they all said, 'Wow... more than I'd thought... but ya.. sounds right.' That kid was awesome. I hope she goes on through life knowing her worth and never takes chump change or anything less than her worth," they wrote. After some people accused them of setting a precedent of paying a lot for a babysitter, they responded, "No regrets. but I get it. Sh*t's expensive out here. Plumbers and electricians charge 150-200/hr. Daycares around me charge up to 500/kid/week. People across ALL industries should be paid more. If you tell me 'that's more than I make' then you deserve more too!"





More often than not, when kids rush to their parents with some wild plan or idea, they're quickly shut down with a resounding no. Most parents fall into this pattern of instantly rejecting any and all unorthodox propositions put forward by their young ones, simply because they're often too tired to deal with the possibly disastrous outcome of the proposed idea. Over time, saying "no" becomes an automatic response. However, Twitter user Lucy Huber recently decided to say "yes" for once. In a Twitter thread that's been liked more than 210,000 times, Huber explained how agreeing to her 2-year-old son's desire to take his Hot Wheels ramp into the bath with him turned out to be a great experience for the both of them.

I saw on a parenting Instagram you should always say yes to things kids ask for if they are a big deal to them but a small deal to you. Anyway, tonight my 2yo asked if we could “take Hot Wheels ramp into the bath” and I’m pretty sure he’s a genius bc this is fun. — Lucy Huber (@clhubes) July 2, 2022

Please don’t comment on his farmers tan, he never lets me come inside. — Lucy Huber (@clhubes) July 2, 2022

Huber's tweet struck a chord with many on Twitter, prompting a number of them to share how they too have tried this gentle parenting method and been pleasantly surprised by the results.

Yes! I ask myself “why not?” & usually there isn’t a very good reason not to do the toddler’s idea. Maybe it’s slightly inconvenient to me personally (like I have to sit on the floor not the couch) but it isn’t unsafe & won’t permanently damage our home so ok sure let’s do it kid — Mackenzie (@mabarrow) July 2, 2022

Love. I always think to myself "why am I thinking about saying no" and if there really isn't a solid, legit reason, I say yes and go with it. The most wonderfully amusing weirdness can come from it. Toddlers are fantastically entertaining people 😆 — Gillian Ulrich (@gillianrosenoel) July 3, 2022

if it wasn't clear, what I should have said: "If I can't come up with a reason why they can't, they should get that win" — Elrond Hubbard (@DrewBJameson) July 3, 2022

My kid had a floating one for the bath. Hours of splashy entertainment! — Jacque Gorelick (@jacgorelick) July 3, 2022

Even when they get older. I recently went to Momocon with my 12 yo. It was fun and she was so excited — Amy Schwarzer (@amy_schwarzer) July 3, 2022

According to Sarah Ockwell-Smith, parenting expert and author of the 2016 book "The Gentle Parenting Book," gentle parenting can be defined in three words: empathy, understanding and respect. The main purpose of this approach is to encourage a partnership between the parent and the child. In fact, Irina Matveeva—Ukrainian psychologist and certified NLP specialist—believes that saying "no" to small kids can often negatively affect them.

This is the best, most succinct description of gentle parenting I have ever read. For all the books + experts, I think that’s what it boils down to. — Cassie Carothers (@cassiecarothers) July 3, 2022

"When we say 'No' to a small child, it often negatively affects them," Matveeva told Bored Panda . "If an adult can logically explain the reason for almost any refusal, then the toddler may well perceive that they are being refused because they're either bad or doing something wrong. Some parents and teachers believe that agreeing with the child on everything means spoiling them. Of course, there is such a risk, so it is important to stay on the edge, not fall into coaxing the kid."

I wrote this weirdly but...he wanted me to watch HIM poop in his diaper. — Lynn Bixenspan (@lynnbixenspan) July 3, 2022

My children call that a "pottience." Potty+audience. Kids are brilliant. — Nasty Woman: Hillary was right 💛 (@MedusaResists) July 4, 2022

"But in any case, don't be afraid to approve of their ideas–when they grow up, they will perfectly learn to restrain themselves when it's important. For now, you just develop their creativity. And if the child offers something outstandingly weird–yes, it happens too, maybe just try to switch their attention to something no less interesting," Matveeva added. Here's what some more Twitter users had to say on the subject:

This works with marriage too, tbh.

Like...let them pick the fabric for the couch.

I promise it means more to them than you, because they brought you 18 swatches and a Pinterest board with 87 Pins on it, and you don't even know what a chevron pattern is. — Chanandler Bong (lower body injury) (@amyisquitebusy) July 3, 2022

After working 13 years in a psych hospital I found this to work well for a lot of adults, too. — joel (@no1rwest) July 3, 2022

“Easy yes” - we have implemented this recently and it makes life easier and more fun! — Molly Simpson (@Hasumachi) July 3, 2022

My son wanted to wear this sleeping bag suit at home 😃 pic.twitter.com/C1mbFaCI1P — Fresh Creative (@fresh_georgia) July 3, 2022

Wow I never asked my parents anything since I always had a hunch they would say no … and as I grew older felt guilty for asking anything because of financial insecurity. I’m aware that even the smallest things can really make a difference :) — Rem (@yuzuyuzuyuu_) July 3, 2022

Can confirm. You want to sleep in your favorite dress? K.

You wanna listen to a song before bed instead of a book? Aight.

You want to eat frozen berries in the shower? Dream big, little one! — LassSquatch™ (@lannytee) July 3, 2022

I'm a great believer in "choose your battles". Stand form on the important things, but aye, sometimes it's good to let them "drive". — Talking Tripe (@Tripenthat) July 3, 2022

I hate most parenting advice but this is a huge one for me. Say yes when you can. — Meg St-Esprit (@MegStEsprit) July 2, 2022

It pays off in my experience! My kids are 17 and 18 and we have a close fun relationship. High trust and they don’t feel the need to rebel, we just talk honestly about the pros and cons of choices. — Andrea DeWard (@GoShowLove) July 3, 2022

Why not indeed? We used to take trains & tracks to the park with us to play with, every kid from miles around wanted a turn! — Lizzy Bee 💙 (@LizzyBeeSoraya) July 3, 2022

So much of being a woman is such a universal experience that most women across the world are wired to recognize when a fellow female is in danger or in need of some nonjudgmental assistance. This was demonstrated in a viral Reddit thread a few years ago when thousands of r/AskReddit community members responded to this query by u/YeerLord591: "Girls of Reddit what is an unspoken rule of Girl Code?"

via GIPHY

Here are the top 25 unspoken "girl code" rules shared by Reddit users:

1.

Image Source: Reddit/ stretchyscrunchie

2.

Image Source: Reddit/ stepmomanon

3.

"If a girl is being harassed or you overhead someone else planning to do something to her you don't leave her alone. I was on the bus once and this random girl came up to me and hugged me. As she did so, she whispered to me and said the group of guys in the back was talking about jumping me and my group of friends for our phones. I will forever thank that girl.

One girl was being catcalled on the train and the guy wouldn't leave her alone. So I sat next to her and began making small convo as if we were friends. The guy eventually left. Never leave each other alone." — bettyboopvenom

4.

Image Source: Reddit/wimwood

Image Source: Reddit/ wimwood

5.

Image Source: Reddit

6.

"You help other women who seem to be in trouble. When I was a teenager my mom and I went to Walmart to get groceries. We split up to save time and a man started stalking me through the aisles. I finally got out to the main area and saw a lady with two kids. Walked right up to her and stood as close as possible. She was confused but when I made a motion at the guy, she understood. She loudly thanked me for getting the milk and called me honey. Also referred to her son as my brother. Once the guy left she stayed with me until I saw my mom, and then stayed where she was until I got to my mom and motioned that I was okay. That lady deserves an award for helping me that day." — DreamGirl3

7.

Image Source: Reddit/ GammaRVE

8.

9.

"My personal unspoken rule is to keep an eye on other girls' drinks when you are at the bar. Even if I don't know them. I have asked random strangers to keep an eye on mine and they are always like, 'GIRL YES we have to look out for each other!'" — Yellow_Wood_Wanderer

10.

11.

12.

"Human wall any girl if the only option is to pee in public." — GuaidonAye

13.

Image Source: Reddit/ redcolumbine

14.

Image Source: Reddit/ TheRedMaiden

15.

"Check over that message she is going to send to the guy she likes to see if it sounds okay. Some communications require a group effort." — slstark2896

16.

Image Source: Reddit/ demonardvark

17.

Image Source: Reddit/ Cloudinterpreter

18.

"Tell her when you see him cheating, snap a picture for proof if you can. I've lost friends for this but I'll still do it every time." — scarlettcrush

19.

Image Source: Reddit/ DayumItsMe

20.

21.

"If another female asks if they look fat the answer is always 'no' followed by a compliment." — 23cacti

22.

Image Source: Reddit/ yokayla

23.

Image Source: Reddit/ JoannaStayton

24.

"Do not post group pictures on social media with friends unless everyone involved knows and approves of the said pic." — scarlettcrush

25.

You can't help but crack a smile when you see Chevy, a 9-year-old Pomeranian. Well, what else do you do, when you see a dog beaming at you, ear to ear all the time? Chevy's million-dollar smile has made him something of a local celebrity in Kettering, Ohio. He simply cannot stop grinning, and Tina Marcum Denlinger, Chevy's mom, says he's just a happy dog. “We’ve never seen him have a bad day. It just cracks us up,” ​​Denlinger told The Dodo . “Everything’s a celebration. If we go for a walk, he celebrates. If there's food, he celebrates. He’s always so happy.” Denlinger and her partner consider themselves Chevy's parents and it's the most adorable thing. They love taking him hiking and camping and when they are out, Chevy loves to wear a little hat to shield himself from the sun.

They said he loves nothing more than to sit in the front seat of his parents’ golf cart and watch over everyone. “He rides on the golf cart and surveys the whole area,” said Denlinger. “Everyone knows him …. He just gets into the cart, and he has a little harness so he doesn’t fall. And that’s his thing. It’s like he’s in a parade or something. He’s so upbeat.” She said that her dog loves to spread cheer and always embodies happy vibes. He loves nothing more than cheering up strangers with his infectious smile. “Everyone just gets a kick out of him because he’s so upbeat,” said the pet parent.

Denlinger spoke to Bored Panda about how they got him. “We lost our golden retriever 9 years ago and were looking for a companion for our corgi mix. We found him from an ad in the paper. He was surrounded by a pack of dachshunds who did not like him. My husband grabbed him up and said he is going home with us.” She said the first time they really noticed his smile was when they picked him up from the vet after being neutered. He was just beaming from ear to ear and it was unmistakable. The family and people on the internet simply can't get enough of his adorable smile.

One thing Chevy doesn't like is the cold. Denlinger said his expression changes whenever it gets cold, but it only takes seconds for it to flip. She says all it takes for him to cheer up is to bring out his food or a leash for a walk. “Everyone thinks he’s a puppy because he’s full of energy,” said Denlinger. “He does what we call ‘spin dry,’ where he spins around whenever he wants something. He goes into a complete circle.”

Here are some fantastic smiling pictures of Chevy to cheer you up today: