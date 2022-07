Our pepper journey started back in February when we planted seeds into some soil. In April, once all threat from frost had passed, we transplanted the seedlings into the garden. Now, 3 months later, we have peppers to harvest! We have both bell peppers and jalapeno peppers. They are ready to harvest once they are full sized, and the walls are firm. Peppers can either be harvested now, or left on the plant until they turn color. Depending on the variety, peppers can turn yellow, orange, red, or even purple or chocolate brown. Fully colored peppers are generally sweeter than green ones.

