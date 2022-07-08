Cambridge-Isanti sports teams busy this summer

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By John Wagner
County News Review
County News Review
As schools close and temperatures rise, thoughts of football, basketball, wrestling at the high school level fade.

Well, not for the coaches and the players expecting to see action on the varsity next season.

For example, last week two Cambridge-Isanti teams saw action at Forest Lake.

On Monday, June 27 Shane Weibel’s football team took part in 7-on-7 drills against the Rangers and against Mora.

The next evening Mike McDonald’s boys basketball team faced a number of challengers at Forest Lake.

McDonald said the goal in the summer is not to put together a finished product right away.

“The goal in the summer is to develop some chemistry with the team you have coming up,” he explained. “You want to see what the team can do, and you want to see if they can create some chemistry.”

While there is little chance to prepare for round-robin tournaments such as these, McDonald still liked what he saw from his squad.

“I think these kids know what we want to do,” he said. “But there are times we need to reinforce some of the little things so that we do them better.

“The No. 1 thing is that this is a new team with new roles and new chemistry. So we want to make sure they have some confidence as they develop that chemistry.”

Meanwhile the Cambridge-Isanti wrestling team traveled to the Wisconsin Dells to take part in the Malecek Team Wrestling Camp.

Individually the Bluejackets had nine undefeated wrestlers and an overall record of 45-18. Kami Senlycki was undefeated in eight matches against female wrestlers with four pins, allowing just five points total.

C-I’s “blue” team took third in pool competition and 11th overall.

