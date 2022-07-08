ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia foreign minister says China talks important first step

 3 days ago
July 8 (Reuters) - Australia's foreign minister said bilateral talks with her Chinese counterpart on Friday, the first such meeting in three years, were an important first step towards stabilising relations.

"We've made decisions on the basis of our interest and China's interest. It will take time and effort," Penny Wong said in a livestreamed briefing, discussing a bilateral meeting with counterpart Wang Yi that took place on the sidelines of a G20 meeting of foreign ministers in Bali.

Reporting by Zahra Matarani and Kirsty Needham; Writing by Martin Petty Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

