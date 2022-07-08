Goat yoga at Sunshine Acres Lavender Farm

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- Simple Mills is re-defining the cookie aisle yet again with the launch of new Nut Butter Stuffed Sandwich Cookies, a delicious and nutritious snack that marries the nostalgic sandwich cookie you know and love with real whole food ingredients. Available in two delicious flavors, Creamy Peanut Butter and Cocoa Cashew Crème, Simple Mills Nut Butter Stuffed Sandwich Cookies are perfect for dunking, twisting or eating any way you love to enjoy a traditional sandwich cookie, but are made with nutritious ingredients like nut flour and real nut butter. Nut Butter Stuffed Sandwich Cookies are now available nationwide at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Amazon and SimpleMills.com. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005215/en/ Simple Mills new Nut Butter Stuffed Sandwich Cookies in Creamy Peanut Butter and Cocoa Cashew Crème. (Photo: Business Wire)

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO