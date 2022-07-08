ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Popular “Godfather”, “Misery”, “Elf” Actor Passes Away At 82

By Eric Greene
 3 days ago
Perhaps you've already heard the sad news by now, Berkshire County. I caught it on the TV yesterday afternoon at my soulmate Tonya's house but I'm still feeling kind of numb this morning, I can't lie. One of my favorite "tough guy" actors passed away on Wednesday night. James Caan. He...

The Independent

Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
NBC News

James Caan, veteran 'Godfather' and 'Elf' actor, dies at 82

Movie tough guy James Caan, whose work spanned generations in such big-screen classics as "The Godfather," "Misery" and "Elf," died Wednesday, his family said. "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," a family statement posted to Twitter said.
TheWrap

Gregory Itzin, Emmy-Nominated ’24’ Actor, Dies at 74

Gregory Itzin, the actor best known for playing President Charles Logan in “24,” died Friday morning. He was 74 years old. A cause of death has not yet been reported. Jon Cassar, who executive produced and directed on the Kiefer Sutherland–starring series, announced Itzin’s death on Twitter, remembering him as “one of the most talented actors I had the honor to work with.”
AOL Corp

'The Godfather': James Caan's Corleone family pays tribute to 'wildly gifted' co-star

"The Godfather" family on Thursday paid tribute to fallen son James Caan, who played violent enforcer Sonny Corleone in the iconic 1972 film. The movie was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won three, including for best picture and lead actor for Marlon Brando's turn as Mafia boss Vito Corleone, at a ceremony remembered for Brando's refusal to accept his award.
Variety

Kathy Bates and Michael Mann Pay Tribute to James Caan: ‘What a Terrible and Tragic Loss’

Michael Mann and Kathy Bates have both shared tributes to “The Godfather” and “Misery” star James Caan, who died on Wednesday at 82 years old. “What a terrible and tragic loss,” Mann wrote in a statement to Variety. “Jimmy was not just a great actor with total commitment and a venturesome spirit, but he had a vitality in the core of his being that drove everything from his art and friendship to athletics and very good times. There was a core of values within him about how people should be, more or less. It might be variable, the corners could be rounded with urban irony, but there was a line and it was non-fungible. And it produced many outrageous and hilarious anecdotes. “
UPI News

Kathy Bates, Francis Ford Coppola pay tribute to the late James Caan

July 8 (UPI) -- James Caan's friends and colleagues are paying tribute to The Godfather and Misery legend, who died Thursday at the age of 82. "Jimmy was someone who stretched through my life longer and closer than any motion picture figure I've ever known," Francis Ford Coppola, who directed Caan in The Rain People, The Godfather and Gardens of Stone, said in a statement to Deadline.
Variety

Remembering James Caan: He Played Hotheads and Roughnecks, Brilliantly Exposing Their Humanity

It in no way shortchanges the brilliance of James Caan, who died Wednesday at 82, to point out that he had a special gift for playing insensitive men. He was a gruff, tough, raging, muscular actor, with a ramrod physicality and an imposing look: the wiry curls of brownish-blond hair, the handsome planed face that seemed carved out of granite, the mouth set in a scowl that was a challenge and often a threat. (You got the feeling that even his brain knew how to bench-press.) In “The Godfather,” the movie that not only established him as a great actor but marked him as a mythological presence, Caan played Santino “Sonny” Corleone, the lone hothead in a family of very cool criminals. Don Vito was a courtly, soft-spoken manipulator, Michael a moody intellectual, Fredo a black-sheep nebbish, and Tom Hagen the adoptive sibling as passive bureaucrat.
Collider

Al Pacino Wants Timothée Chalamet to Play Younger Version of His Character in Possible "Heat" Sequel

Even though a follow-up film has yet to be confirmed, audiences would certainly line up to see another film to accompany Michael Mann's Heat. Recently, the Tribeca Film Festival held a panel to honor the 1995 film, which lead actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro attended. While a variety of topics were discussed, Pacino did explicitly state that he would like to see none other than Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name, Beautiful Boy) portray a younger version of his character should a follow-up ever be made.
Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

