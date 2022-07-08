ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Steve Smith finally breaks century drought in second Test against Sri Lanka

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12GVXc_0gYpOB3n00
Australia's Steve Smith celebrates scoring a century on the first day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Steve Smith’s closest batting ally has warned the floodgates could open again after the batting maestro broke his 18-month Test century drought against Sri Lanka.

Smith went to stumps not out on 109 at the end of day one in Galle, helping put Australia in control of the second Test after a 134-run stand with Marnus Labuschagne.

Without a century since January 2021, Smith was back to his classic best on Friday in a near faultless 212-ball display.

“The boys said this morning when he rocked up to the ground, he was in the Smudge headspace and he looked locked in,” Labuschagne said.

In control from the outset, Smith waited on loose balls from Sri Lanka’s bowlers as he punished anything full and hit it to the cover or long-on boundary.

On one of the few occasions a ball beat Smith’s bat, the right-hander gave an immediate thumbs-up down the wicket to debutant Prabath Jayasuriya.

But moments like that were few and far between. The vice-captain produced arguably the best two shots of the day, twice punching Jayasuriya past mid-on for four.

Ten of his 13 boundaries came down the ground, as he got to the pitch of the ball well and controlled the game.

Smith had maintained in recent months that his longest drought since his first Test ton in 2013 had not been playing on his mind.

But the joy was evident to see when he brought up his century, driving Kasun Rajitha through the covers and raising his arms aloft after hugging teammate Alex Carey.

“With someone of his calibre, he almost never feels like he’s out of form.” Labuschagne, who also hit 104, said. “It’s just for him the standard he’s set is so high that when it drops a little bit, his expectations are still at that really high level.

“He’s a very harsh critic on himself, having set a standard for Australia for the last eight or nine years. He’s always still hitting the ball well. It’s just confidence thing.

“Getting that one today, I think is really going to open up the floodgates and we could have a really big next 10 Tests or so in the next year.”

After admitting he had missed the pressure of batting on spinning wickets last month, Smith’s runs were desperately needed by Australia.

Brought to the wicket at 70-2, the tourists would have found themselves in trouble if Smith hard fallen early. But by stumps, they were on top at 298-5.

Smith’s century brought him back level with Joe Root on 28, after it had been pointed out to him during the week the former England captain had briefly overtaken him.

He is also now level with Michael Clarke for the fifth most tons in Australia’s history, with only Ricky Ponting, Steve Waugh, Matthew Hayden and Don Bradman ahead of him.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Ons Jabeur becomes first Arab player to reach a grand slam final at Wimbledon

This contest ended in a long, lingering hug. Two first-time grand slam semi-finalists, two women with powerful stories, two friends embracing over the net. Both would have been deserving victors and each wanted to acknowledge the success of the other, but there could be only one winner. And so Ons Jabeur overcame Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 to progress to Saturday’s women’s singles final, the first African to do so.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Christos Kyrgios breaks down in tears over his recently estranged relationship with Nick - as he reveals the two-word text the tennis champ sent him ahead of his Wimbledon final

Aussie superstar Nick Kyrgios is into the Wimbledon final on Sunday night, but brother Christos has broken down in tears as he opened up about the harrowing journey to reach tennis' pinnacle that had his family 'worried sick'. Christos revealed the brothers were recently estranged after an incident in which...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Smith
Person
Joe Root
Person
Prabath Jayasuriya
Person
Marnus Labuschagne
Person
Kasun Rajitha
Person
Ricky Ponting
Person
Don Bradman
Person
Matthew Hayden
Person
Steve Waugh
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smudge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Nick Kyrgios reveals serious effect Rafael Nadal Wimbledon withdrawal had on him

Nick Kyrgios was preparing to face off with 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the Wimbledon semifinal. Until he wasn’t. Nadal was shockingly forced to withdraw from the tourney with an abdominal injury, presenting Kyrgios with a walkover win to the final. However, the Australian tennis star was anything but pleased about it. Just […] The post Nick Kyrgios reveals serious effect Rafael Nadal Wimbledon withdrawal had on him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
The Guardian

The Guardian

352K+
Followers
83K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy