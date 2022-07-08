ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland's KGHM says small reactors may cost $2 billion to build

Reuters
 3 days ago

WARSAW, July 8 (Reuters) - Six small modular nuclear reactors which Polish miner KGHM (KGH.WA) aims to build with technology firm NuScale Power could cost up to $2 billion, Chief Financial Officer Andrzej Kensbok said on Friday.

Poland's second largest electricity consumer plans to expand its power generation base to become less dependent on external supply as energy costs soar.

"The cost of six units may be around $1.5 billion to $2 billion," Kensbok told a news conference.

KGHM and NuScale Power signed a deal in February to start deploying small modular reactors in Poland, aiming to have the first one operational by 2029.

Businessmen Zygmunt Solorz, owner of media and telecommunications group Cyfrowy Polsat (CPS.WA), and Michal Solowow, owner of chemicals firm Synthos, also plan to build small modular reactors together.

In 2021 Polish refiner PKN Orlen (PKN.WA) also announced a deal with Synthos Green Energy to invest in small and micro nuclear reactors. read more

Reporting by Marek Strzelecki; writing by Anna Koper and Alan Charlish; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

WWL-AMFM

Business: Russia halts pipeline flow

Europe is on high alert now that Russia has temporarily halted gas flows via a major pipeline. The operator of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline says maintenance work has started as planned this morning, with construction expected through next…
United States supports Canada's decision to return turbine to Germany

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - The United States supports Canada's decision to return a repaired turbine to Germany that is needed for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, the State Department said on Monday, a move aimed at ensuring continued flows of energy to Europe amid shortages that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
