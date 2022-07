The United States has been constantly evolving since it was founded in 1776, but its survival as a democracy is now gravely endangered. A set of loosely interconnected developments at home and abroad is responsible for this crisis.From abroad, the US is threatened by repressive regimes led by Xi Jinping in China and Vladimir Putin’s Russia, who want to impose an autocratic form of government on the world.But the threat from domestic enemies of democracy is even greater. They include the current Supreme Court, which is dominated by far-right extremists, and Donald Trump’s Republican party, which placed those extremists there.What...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO