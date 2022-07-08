ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daywatch: Highland Park police records indicate a turbulent home life for the alleged parade gunman

By Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey celebrates with supporters on primary election night, June 28, 2022 at Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham, Ill. E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Good morning, Chicago.

Highland Park police were called to the family home of the alleged Independence Day parade sniper at least nine times between 2010 and 2014 in response to domestic disputes , according to newly released police records.

Most of the incidents involved allegations of verbal or physical altercations between the shooting suspect’s parents, Robert Crimo Jr. and Denise Pesina. The reports, released by the Highland Park Police Department, paint a picture of the sometimes tumultuous home where Robert “Bobby” Crimo III grew up before he allegedly shot dozens of people enjoying a Fourth of July parade.

A reporter saw a woman on the front porch at the home Thursday, but no one answered the door. Grass grew wild in the front lawn. Faux stained glass-style vinyl stickers decorated the windows, behind which white curtains were drawn. In the backyard, a haunting painting appeared on the faded reddish-brown brick : a tall figure holding a long rifle dressed in military camo with a yellow smiley face for a head.

— Emily Hoerner, Jake Sheridan, Laura Rodríguez Presa and Clifford Ward

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

Family of 8-year-old boy shot at Highland Park parade fears he may never walk again

Keely Roberts, who is superintendent of Zion Elementary School District 6, and her husband Jason Roberts attended the Fourth of July parade with their 8-year-old twins, Cooper and Luke. Cooper was shot in the chest and gravely injured during the Highland Park massacre, his spinal cord severed.

Though the child is in critical condition, there is hope he will recover but also fear he may never walk again, said Anthony Loizzi, a close friend to the Roberts family who is acting as their spokesman.

GOP governor nominee Darren Bailey apologizes for comments after Highland Park parade shooting but struggles to move past controversy

A week after becoming the Republican Party nominee for governor, state Sen. Darren Bailey sought to pivot from his bungled response to the mass shooting in Highland Park by declaring more gun control laws weren’t necessary, saying state funds needed to be better directed for mental health services and trying to cast blame for violence throughout Illinois on his opponent in the fall, Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

But Bailey’s efforts to move past the controversy ran into problems of their own as the Downstate Republican conflated state gun control laws, misidentified a neighborhood in Chicago where violence occurred over the weekend and even misquoted a Bible verse.

Law firms are more likely than other businesses to be back in the office, and that’s boosting leasing activity

Most companies remain hesitant about leasing new office space, but one kind of downtown business seems ready to move forward with new deals. Landlords increasingly rely on law firms , many on the hunt for better amenities and perks, to fill either new offices or ones emptied out by the pandemic.

It’s not that law firms are growing faster than other businesses. But lawyers are more likely to be back in the office, and the legal industry is further along in striking the right balance between work-from-home and in-office strategies.

Scammers are plaguing Chicago restaurants with one-star Google reviews and extortion emails: ‘The reviews just kept coming’

Internet scammers are targeting numerous Chicago restaurants, leaving one-star reviews on their Google profiles, and then asking for money to make them go away.

Suspicious one-star reviews have popped up on the profiles of a number of the city’s acclaimed restaurants, both new and old, including Adalina, EL Ideas, Elske, Ever, Galit, Next Restaurant, Nomi Kitchen, North Pond, Oriole, Parachute, Porto, Sochi Saigonese Kitchen and Topolobampo. Many are recipients of Michelin stars or Bib Gourmand designations, highly prestigious accolades in the restaurant industry.

James Caan: A tough guy with range, from ‘Brian’s Song’ to Sonny Corleone and dozens more

“The stardom achieved by Caan, who died at 82 Wednesday, was ignited by ‘Brian’s Song,’ in which he played Brian Piccolo of the Chicago Bears,” writes Michael Phillips. “It was cemented by ‘The Godfather’ (1972), one of four collaborations the actor enjoyed with Francis Coppola, and exemplified, for many, in one of the sleekest Chicago crime films of any era: Michael Mann’s ‘Thief’ (1981), Caan’s favorite starring role.”

Phillips says Caan’s “ tightly coiled physical presence, pugilistic, charismatic and alive , comes through in just about everything.”

CBS Chicago

Highland Park holding moment of silence one week after parade shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Highland Park is holding a two minute moment of silence one week after the July 4th parade shooting. The moment of silence will start at 10:14 a.m. This is the exact time the shooting started last Monday.Area churches are being asked to ring their bells seven times in memory of the victims of this tragedy:Katherine Goldstein of Highland Park Irina McCarthy of Highland Park Kevin McCarthy of Highland Park Jacquelyn Sundheim of Highland Park Stephen Straus of Highland Park Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza of Morelos, Mexico Eduardo Uvaldo of WaukeganCommunity counseling resumes Monday at Highland Park High School from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.On Monday, a local therapy group called "Mane in Heaven" will bring miniature horses for community members to pet and connect with. Their goal is to bring smiles and a sense of peace to the community. On Wednesday at 7 p.m. the city of Highland Park will hold a vigil at City Hall at 7 p.m.  
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Pritzker says Highland Park parade shooting has not received more attention than ongoing Chicago violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is addressing concerns that more attention was paid to the Highland Park parade shooting than the ongoing violence in Chicago's neighborhoods. Sunday morning on CNN's "State of the Union," Pritzker said he is not giving more attention to one than the other. "In fact, much of what we've done in our budget over the last six months for this current fiscal year is to put money into programs that serve Black and Brown communities throughout Chicago and the rest of the state, particularly communities where there has been a high degree of violence. And I have been to and spent time with the communities and fmailies that have been affected by gun violence on the South Side of Chicago, West Side of Chicago," Pritzker said. Pritzker also called for more stringent red flag laws and a national ban on assault weapons. 
ABC 7 Chicago

Our Chicago: Dealing with trauma following Highland Park parade mass shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nearly a week ago, a gunman went atop a building in uptown Highland Park and began shooting. The crowd below was enjoying the Fourth of July Parade. Seven people were killed and dozens more were injured. The victims included the parents of a 2-year-old boy, a financial adviser, a doting grandfather and a woman described as part of the "fabric" of her synagogue.
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

Grief and calls for action take over Sunset Woods Park during Highland Park rally

Tied to a rope stretched between two trees is an orange strip of fabric. It represents a recent victim of gun violence. Next to the first piece of orange fabric is another one. Then another one. And another. And then hundreds more. Between two other trees is another rope, and hundreds more orange strips are […] The post Grief and calls for action take over Sunset Woods Park during Highland Park rally appeared first on The Record.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Effingham Radio

Darren Bailey Apologizes For Comments After Highland Park Shooting

Chicago, IL-(Effingham Radio)- Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is apologizing for insensitive comments he made shortly after the deadly mass shooting in Highland Park. In a Facebook post following the tragedy on July 4th, Bailey said let’s pray for justice to prevail and then move on and celebrate...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
fox32chicago.com

Concealed carry holder trades shots with gunmen in South Loop shootout

CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder was wounded in a shootout with a group of gunmen Monday morning in a South Loop parking lot. The man pulled his car into a garage parking lot around 3:38 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Delano Court when he was followed by a black Jeep and a white sedan, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Funeral held for Eduardo Uvaldo, one of seven people killed in Highland Park parade massacre

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Mourners filed into a private service in Waukegan Saturday morning for Eduardo Uvaldo, one of the seven victims of the Highland Park parade massacre. Family going to the Highland Park Fourth of July parade with his grandchildren was a yearly tradition for Uvaldo, a 69-year-old grandfather and great-grandfather, a. A photo shows him at a past parade wearing his patriotic red, white and blue flag shorts.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
