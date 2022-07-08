NYPD: Pregnant woman assaulted in the Bronx

A 26-year-old pregnant female was beaten with a metal wrench in front of 2467 Grand Concourse in Fordham on June 6, according to police.

Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital for a major cut to the head.

Video shows the man follow the pregnant woman before backing her in against a car and striking her with the metal wrench police say he used.

The individual responsible for the attack was last seen in a silver BMW.

Authorities are asking anyone with information that can help the investigation to call police.