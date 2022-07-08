ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elisa DiStefano says goodbye to her News 12 family

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago

Elisa announced two weeks ago on social media that she is leaving News 12 Long Island after 17 years. She has been covering lifestyle features, entertainment news and, of course, traffic every weekday morning.

She says she's looking forward to her next chapter, spending time with her family and sleeping in.

Good luck Elisa!

News 12

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

