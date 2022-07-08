ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics Attempted to Sign Thomas Bryant

Thomas Bryant is returning to the Lakers, though the Celtics made a run at the 24-year-old before he committed to Los Angeles.

Bryant chose Los Angeles, in part, because he has an opportunity to compete for the starting center spot. In addition to the Celtics, the Raptors, Bucks, and Jazz were in the mix to add Bryant.

Boston is still in the mix to add a center in free agency.

