ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Big Blue Summer Camp cancels several upcoming weeks

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XUK4L_0gYpNIH500

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Big Blue Summer Camp at Old Dominion University has canceled planned camp weeks into August, leaving families scrambling for child care and alternative options.

Jean Holt, Assistant Director for Sports Clubs and Summer Camps Recreation & Wellness at ODU, says the cancellations are due to facility issues.

The camp will be suspended at the end of the day on Friday, July 15. The camp will offer full refunds for the weeks of July 18-22, July 25-29 and August 1-5.

“I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience that this will cause you and your family,” Holt said.

Holt put together this list of alternative camps:

YMCA Virginia Beach

Carmen Waslicki

cwaslicki@ymcashr.org

757-632-3728

YMCA Norfolk/Portsmouth

Sylvia Patterson

spatterson@ymcashr.org

757-962-5523

YMCA Chesapeake

Jinnifer Hill

jinniferhill@ymcashr.org

757-962-5542

City of Norfolk Summer Camps

City of Virginia Beach Summer Camps

City of Portsmouth Summer Camps

City of Chesapeake Summer Camps

  • Indian River Community Center, 2250 Old Greenbrier Road, 757-424-4238
  • Western Branch Community Center, 4437 Portsmouth BLVD, 757-465-0211
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wsvaonline.com

Virginia adds 2 new Amtrak round trips to Washington

New round-trip Amtrak routes will start Monday between Washington and two Virginia cities: Norfolk and Roanoke. The Washington Post reported Saturday that the additions will bring to eight the number of state-funded round trips from the nation’s capital. Amtrak expanded service to Richmond last year. It says the said the latest additions will give riders more options to travel in Virginia and help connect them to the Northeast.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Clubs#Big Blue#Odu#Nexstar Media Inc
WTVR CBS 6

Virginia cafe owners want community to socialize with cats

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — What do cats, coffee and community all have in common?. They’re all essential parts of a new business coming to Newport News this summer. Cups and Claws Café will offer a chance to socialize with adoptable cats while drinking a cup of coffee and munching on baked goods. The owners want the café to be a place where the community can come to read, work, relax, create and play.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Chesapeake, City of Hampton, City of Newport News by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 13:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: City of Chesapeake; City of Hampton; City of Newport News; City of Norfolk; City of Portsmouth; City of Suffolk; City of Virginia Beach The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The City of Norfolk in southeastern Virginia The northern City of Chesapeake in southeastern Virginia The City of Portsmouth in southeastern Virginia The northeastern City of Suffolk in southeastern Virginia The northern City of Virginia Beach in southeastern Virginia The City of Hampton in southeastern Virginia The southern City of Newport News in southeastern Virginia * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 132 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Churchland, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Chesapeake and Portsmouth around 135 PM EDT. Old Dominion University, Downtown Norfolk, Downtown Portsmouth, Norfolk NAS, Ghent and Cradock around 140 PM EDT. Ocean View, Norfolk State University and Norview around 145 PM EDT. Virginia Wesleyan University, Regent University, Norfolk and Norfolk International around 150 PM EDT. Kempsville around 155 PM EDT. Virginia Beach around 205 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include South Norfolk, Rudee Heights, Portlock, Princess Anne Plaza, Sigma, Sandbridge Beach, Huntersville, Oceana NAS, Macons Corner and Raleigh Terrace. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
NBC Washington

2 New Amtrak Round Trips Start Monday Between Virginia and DC

New round-trip Amtrak routes will start Monday between Washington, D.C. and two Virginia cities: Norfolk and Roanoke. The additions will bring the number of state-funded round trips from the nation's capital to eight, The Washington Post reported Saturday. “We’re adding more options for people at the right time,” said Michael...
WASHINGTON, DC
point2homes.com

3469 Vivian Street, Norfolk, Norfolk County, VA, 23513

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL HOME! Spacious Open Floor Plan! Hardwood Floors, Cherry Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances - this lovely home has all the upgrades! 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths! Downstairs Bedroom with Bath. Primary Bedroom with Spa Bath! 2 Car Garage! Huge Fenced Yard! This GORGEOUS HOME is centrally located near Bases, Beaches, Restaurants, Shopping, Museums and FUN! THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS PERFECT FOR EVERYONE! COME MAKE IT YOURS!
NORFOLK, VA
princessanneindy.com

An annual showcase for farming, local youth in rural Virginia Beach

BACK BAY — Raising and training large animals isn’t easy, and showing them can be particularly challenging, but the youth who participated in the Virginia Beach 4-H Livestock Show & Sale on Friday, June 3, rose to that challenge. Fifty-four contestants successfully showed their livestock in front of...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Chesapeake, VA USA

God showed me this morning that I’m not the only one with problems. Thank you for letting me find this heart. He heard my prayers. I love my heart.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach Funk Fest coming up in August

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Funk Fest is returning to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront at the end of the summer, with two nights of free live music on August 26 and 27. This year’s lineup includes “Car Wash” singers Rose Royce and British R&B band Loose Ends, best known for “Hangin on a String” and “Slow Down.”
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR

Norfolk's Davis withdraws from scheduled fight

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Keyshawn Davis has been successful throughout his young professional career, but he's going to have to wait a little bit before climbing back into the ring. Top Rank Boxing announced on Friday that Davis has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled bout next Friday against Jair...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

37K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy