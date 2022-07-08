Big Blue Summer Camp cancels several upcoming weeks

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Big Blue Summer Camp at Old Dominion University has canceled planned camp weeks into August, leaving families scrambling for child care and alternative options.

Jean Holt, Assistant Director for Sports Clubs and Summer Camps Recreation & Wellness at ODU, says the cancellations are due to facility issues.

The camp will be suspended at the end of the day on Friday, July 15. The camp will offer full refunds for the weeks of July 18-22, July 25-29 and August 1-5.

“I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience that this will cause you and your family,” Holt said.

Holt put together this list of alternative camps:

YMCA Virginia Beach

Carmen Waslicki

cwaslicki@ymcashr.org

757-632-3728

YMCA Norfolk/Portsmouth

Sylvia Patterson

spatterson@ymcashr.org

757-962-5523

YMCA Chesapeake

Jinnifer Hill

jinniferhill@ymcashr.org

757-962-5542

City of Norfolk Summer Camps

City of Virginia Beach Summer Camps

City of Portsmouth Summer Camps

City of Chesapeake Summer Camps

Indian River Community Center, 2250 Old Greenbrier Road, 757-424-4238

Western Branch Community Center, 4437 Portsmouth BLVD, 757-465-0211

