Big Blue Summer Camp cancels several upcoming weeks
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Big Blue Summer Camp at Old Dominion University has canceled planned camp weeks into August, leaving families scrambling for child care and alternative options.
Jean Holt, Assistant Director for Sports Clubs and Summer Camps Recreation & Wellness at ODU, says the cancellations are due to facility issues.
The camp will be suspended at the end of the day on Friday, July 15. The camp will offer full refunds for the weeks of July 18-22, July 25-29 and August 1-5.
“I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience that this will cause you and your family,” Holt said.
Holt put together this list of alternative camps:
YMCA Virginia Beach
Carmen Waslicki
757-632-3728
YMCA Norfolk/Portsmouth
Sylvia Patterson
757-962-5523
YMCA Chesapeake
Jinnifer Hill
757-962-5542
City of Virginia Beach Summer Camps
City of Portsmouth Summer Camps
City of Chesapeake Summer Camps
- Indian River Community Center, 2250 Old Greenbrier Road, 757-424-4238
- Western Branch Community Center, 4437 Portsmouth BLVD, 757-465-0211
