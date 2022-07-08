ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Commissioners object to affidavit at Cameo

By Rob Hagan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith October’s shooting competition at Cameo canceled, the Mesa County Board of Commissioners’ letter to Governor Polis aims for the state mag limit’s economic impact. Mesa County Commissioner, Scott McInnis says, “It’s become a real big issue around here because of course the Cameo Shooting Range is going to be one...

KJCT8

Cost to Mesa County for scandal surrounding Tina Peters is at 1.3M and rising

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (The Daily Sentinel) - One million, two hundred sixty-thousand, five hundred fifteen dollars, and 92 cents — and counting. That’s the cost in taxpayer money to Mesa County, to date at least, for the issues surrounding Clerk Tina Peters in her so-far failed attempts to show election fraud in the 2020 presidential and 2021 city elections.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Mesa County Commissioners want state out of elections

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Commissioners plan to send a letter to Colorado’s Secretary of State demanding she remove special election watchers for the November General Election. Jenna Griswold ordered them after a grand jury indicted suspended Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters for election tampering. While not...
MESA COUNTY, CO
1230 ESPN

Beautiful Western Colorado Campground Offers Free Summer Camping

It's hard to believe the Hidden Valley Campground in western Colorado won't cost you a single penny. Imagine camping out in the mountains under the western Colorado sky next to a flowing creek. You're 47 minutes from the nearest town -and this four-site camping spot doesn't cost a thing. Hidden Valley Campground is truly a great spot when you want to get away from it all - but you don't want to go far. It's less than four hours from Grand Junction.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

New Entertainment Store Coming to Grand Junction Colorado’s Mall

Hastings Book and Music Store isn't coming back to Grand Junction, but this might be the next best thing. It seems like ages ago, but it was actually six years ago that Hastings vacated the property on North Avenue when its parent company filed for bankruptcy and ultimately closed its 128 book/video/music stores. If you miss Hastings, you should be pretty excited about the latest edition at Mesa Mall.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Colorado River Fire Rescue snuffs fire near Rifle Gap Saturday night

Colorado River Fire Rescue was dispatched to a brush fire near Rifle Gap State Park around 10:42 p.m. Saturday, according to a Sunday press release. Upon arrival, fire crews observed a 2-acre fire with moderate spread potential moving up the hillside. CRFR crews were able to confine and control the...
RIFLE, CO
KJCT8

Some slight relief in our temperatures

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Cloud cover has started to build up here in the Grand Valley for these evening hours due to the active system impacting the state. The system is bringing along widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms; however, much of the higher elevations continue to experience the bulk of it. We have continued to stay dry with temperatures for the Grand Valley, once again staying in the triple digits as our high. In Grand Junction, temperatures reached a high of 101, and areas south have sat in the upper to mid-90s.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

The heat remains on with some slight changes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We continue to remain under dry conditions across the Western Slope. From yesterday to today, temperatures have crept into the triple digits in the Grand Valley. Unfortunately, this hot trend is just going to continue. Across the Western Slope, temperatures in other locations like Delta have also moved into the triple digits for today. Why temperatures have remained hot today, the big concern is the drought and some possibility of wildfires. Any relief we can get from these temperatures will happen during the overnight hours when skies remain mostly clear and allow most of the surface heating to escape back into the atmosphere. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60s in the Grand Valley and down south in Delta and Montrose; temperatures will be in the mid to lower 60s.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Fast-moving flash flood caught on camera in Colorado

A video, shared to Twitter by KKCO 11 News, shows the moment a flash flood ripped alongside a road near Lunch Loops in Grand Junction. "A flash flood is defined as a rapid rise in water levels, along rivers, creeks, normally dry washes, arroyos, or even normally dry land areas. Flash floods generally occur within 6 hours of the rainfall or other event that causes them. They frequently happen with little advance notice," the National Weather Service (NWS) records show.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
CBS News

River accidents leave two people dead in Colorado

Authorities said two people died in separate river accidents in western Colorado. Mesa County sheriff's officials said six people were recreating on a paddleboard, a kayak and a raft on the Colorado River in Grand Junction when they encountered trouble near a bridge Wednesday afternoon. Five of the people were able to make their way to an island, but the paddleboarder remained missing.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

