24 hours in Sacramento: Here are the best sights and stops for a day in California’s capital

We asked locals to help us pick the best spots for a day in Sacramento.

With award-winning restaurants, bars and other attractions, the City of Trees has much to offer people who find themselves visiting the capital city for a day.

What is there to do if you find yourself in the city for just one day? Here are suggestions, gathered from roughly 30 reader responses, plus previous Bee food and drink reporting:

What museums should I go to?

Sacramento is home to several museums that provide a variety of educational programs for children and adults.

Crocker Art Museum

216 O Street

Almost half of the readers surveyed recommended heading to the Crocker in downtown Sacramento to take in the world’s foremost display of California art.

Sacramento’s main art museum has an extensive collection — renowned for its ceramics and European master drawings. You can check availability and reserve tickets online.

Alfred Sisley (French, 1839–1899), The Loing at Saint-Mammès, ca. 1880. Oil on canvas, 15 x 22 inches. Dixon Gallery and Gardens; Gift of Montgomery H. W. Ritchie, 1996.2.15 Courtesy of the Crocker Art Museum

Hours of operation: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

Admission: Admission to the museum is free for members, $15 for adults and $8 for children between 6 and 17 years old. Children under 5 are admitted for free.

California State Capitol Museum

1315 10th Street

The California State Capitol Museum offers free tours for adults and kids. The state museum features an exhibit focused on the history and symbols of California, historic legislative rooms, portraits of former governors and other art pieces.

The California Capitol building basks in the afternoon sun on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, the last day of the Legislatures 2021 legislative session in Sacramento. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Capitol Park

Several Bee readers also recommend venturing to the neighboring Capitol Park, which also hosts free tours. The park features historic monuments, memorials and flower gardens and tours last roughly an hour and a half.

Tours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

California State Railroad Museum

125 I Street

A handful of readers said to check out the California State Railroad Museum, located in Old Sacramento State Historic Park. The museum hosts many hands-on educational activities for children, including a junior engineering program and story time.

Visitors check out a train at the California State Railroad Museum on Museum Day 2015. California State Railroad Museum

Hours of operation: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Admission: $12 for adults and $6 for kids between 6 and 17

Where to eat

Sacramento’s unique and diverse food scene may lead you to try something new while you’re in town.

One Bee reader, Chuck Dalldorf, gave recommendations for a day of eating in Sacramento. Dalldorf recommends Fox & Goose Public House (1001 R Street) for breakfast, The Shack (5201 Folsom Boulevard, which just announced it will close July 31) for lunch and dinner at “one of the many great Vietnamese Restaurants along Stockton Boulevard.”

Mayahuel

1200 K Street

Some locals recommended tequila bar Mayahuel, which serves authentic Mexican dishes in an elevated environment that is an ode to the country’s culture and heritage, according to its website.

The restaurant also features an outdoor patio and an all-day extensive vegan menu.

Hours of operation: 12 to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 12 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 to 7 p.m. Sunday

Tower Cafe

1518 Broadway

Bee reader Becky Garrow recommends visitors get the custard French Toast in the garden of Tower Cafe, which is located next to the historic Tower Theater. The cafe’s outdoor patio is a garden surrounded by trees, flowers and a water fountain.

Known for its weekend brunch, the cafe also sells desserts, pastries, caffeinated beverages and cocktails, according to its website.

Brett Leach, 38, left, takes a bite of his food as he wife, Meghan Leach, 34, cuts into her meal at Tower Cafe on Sunday, July 18, 2021. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Canon

1719 34th Street

And according to the Bee’s 50 Best Restaurant list in 2021, Canon is a must for an upscale dining experience. Located in East Sacramento, the patio restaurant is known for its innovative, shareable plates.

Hours of operation: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; closed Monday and Tuesday

R Street Corridor

1200 R Street

Looking for a wider variety of dining options? Check out the restaurants that line R Street Corridor. The once old railroad and industrial corridor is now a bustling arts, entertainment, shopping and residential district. The Ice Blocks, also host to restaurants and entertainment, is in the neighborhood. Some popular dining spots in the area include Burgers and Brew and Fox & Goose Public House — both of which were recommended by locals.

Where to get a drink

If you’re looking to be part of the city’s nightlife or simply wanting to sip on a cocktail, consider trying one of these bars.

Shady Lady Saloon

1409 R Street

Order a cocktail at one of Sacramento’s go-to bar spots, which according to many locals is the Shady Lady Saloon. This vintage bar is a contemporary take on the 1920s speakeasy, according to its website, and it features live music and a menu with select southern bites.

Hours of operation: 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Wednesday; 3 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday and Sunday

Public House Downtown

1132 16th Street

The Bee’s food and drink reporter Benjy Egel included Public House Downtown in his list of top five happy hour places in Sacramento. During happy hour, which is held 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, cocktails are $7 and pizza and other appetizers are 50% off.

Hours of operation: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday

Dive Bar

1016 K Street

Located across from the historic Crest Theatre is the popular lounge, Dive Bar. Known for its real-life “mermaids” who swim and perform in tanks above the bar, it is only a four-minute walk away from the California State Capitol.

Dive, suggested by a handful of locals, sells a variety of cocktails and local beers.

People watch the “mermaids” swim at Dive Bar in June 2018. Lezlie Sterling lsterling@sacbee.com

Hours of operation: 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily

Visit Sacramento’s Tower Bridge

If there’s one thing you can’t miss on a visit to Sacramento according to many locals, it’s the Tower Bridge.

The Spirit of Sacramento, a paddle wheel boat replica, passes through the raised Tower Bridge on its way toward Old Sacramento on June 5, 2001. CHRIS CREWELL Sacramento Bee file

The historic, golden landmark was the first vertical lift bridge on the California highway system.

For a perfect view of the bridge, Sacramento city historian Marcia Eymann recommends going down to the docks in Old Sacramento, the Bee previously reported.

Consider heading to the riverbank in the evening to see the bridge’s shining flood lights turn on, according to Trip Advisor. If you’re lucky, you may catch the bridge lift up for ships passing by.

OTHER READER SUGGESTIONS

Some readers gave their suggestions for what else they think is necessary in a visit to Sacramento:

Visit a farmers’ market, stroll midtown

Underground Books (2814 35th Street)

Gunther’s Ice Cream (2801 Franklin Boulevard)

Kayaking on Lake Natoma

Stanford Mansion (800 N Street)

Catch a Sacramento King’s game at Golden 1 Center (500 David J Stern Walk)

Catch a Sacramento River Cats game at Sutter Health Park (400 Ballpark Dr., West Sacramento)

