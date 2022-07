SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 3-year-old girl has died after she was found in a backyard pool in Surprise on Tuesday afternoon. Police said somebody called 911 and said the girl who lives at a home near Reems and Greenway roads wasn’t moving in the pool. First responders arrived and took the girl to the hospital. Just before 7 p.m., police confirmed the girl had died.

SURPRISE, AZ ・ 19 HOURS AGO