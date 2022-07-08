ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio gambling revenue down for third straight month: Capitol Letter

By Seth A. Richardson, cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Bust: Ohio’s gambling revenue fell for a third straight months, a sign that the record-setting pace for casinos and racinos may be over, Sean McDonnell reports. Casinos and racinos totaled $196.8 million in gambling revenue in June, down $7.6 million from June 2021. The state’s four casinos brought in $3.2 million...

NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags being lowered again in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered flags to be lowered at half-staff for all public buildings and grounds in honor of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated. Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he […]
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

Larger wants to bring common sense to Columbus

CELINA — Three Republican candidates for the 84th District Ohio House of Representatives are seeking voter approval to advance to the November General Election. Running on the Republican ticket are Angie King, of Celina, Jacob Larger, of New Bremen, and Aimee Morrow, of Greenville. The winner of the Aug. 2 Special Election will face Democrat Sophia Rodriguez, who is unopposed on Aug. 2.
NEW BREMEN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lens lab lays off 38 people as branches around U.S. shut down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A company that manufactures lenses for vision improvement is laying off 38 people at its facility in the Lockbourne village. VSP Optical Group informed the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services about this through a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice. The company, which works as VSPOne on Rohr […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Unchain Justice, protesting against Bills 616, 327, 454, and 151

In the past year, Ohio’s legislature has produced a litany of legislation whose purpose is to inflict pain upon the state’s minority communities. HB 327 focuses on race, stating any discussion of “divisive concepts”- like the role of white supremacy in American history- would lead to the school district having its funding withheld by the Department of Education.HB 616 prioritizes gender identity and sexual orientation, saying no school can “teach, use, or provide any curriculum or instructional materials on sexual orientation or gender identity” for grades kindergarden- 3rd, and if a teacher is discovered doing so in grades 4-12, an individual “may file a complaint against a teacher, school administrator, or school district superintendent”, causing the district to lose funding, and teachers to lose their teaching license.HB 454 would ban gender affirming medical care for trans teens, endangering the very children the law’s sponsors allegedly hope to protect. And HB 151 threatens the trans community once again, banning transgender athletes from women’s sports.
OHIO STATE
NBC News

Rising crime pushes some Ohio Democrats toward Republicans ahead of midterms

Three years ago, 24-year-old Rakeem Ingram was shot to death in Cleveland, Ohio and his murder is still unsolved. His mother Erica Ingram is a lifelong Democrat who says that she’ll probably vote Republican this year because she believes Democrats are not taking spikes in crime seriously enough. Meanwhile, Brenda Bickerstaff, who lost her brother Craig in a police shooting in 2002, worries the rhetoric of Democrats being tough on crime after years of focusing on police accountability will lead to more violence.July 8, 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teachers claim district violated Ohio labor laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A union representing Columbus City Schools teachers said the district’s move to strip a group of educators of their union status violates Ohio labor laws. The Columbus Education Association, which represents nearly 4,500 educators in Columbus schools, filed an unfair labor practice charge with...
COLUMBUS, OH
starvedrock.media

Ohio lawmakers push suing men for pregnancy, ‘Life Day’ after Roe ruling

(The Center Square) – One Ohio senator wants women to be able to sue men for causing unintended pregnancy, while another wants the state to declare June 24 “Life Day,” all coming in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and the state’s now six-week ban on abortion.
OHIO STATE
News-Herald.com

Northeast Ohio communities receive $219.5 million from EPA

Multiple areas throughout Northeast Ohio are receiving $219.5 million in low-interest and principal forgiveness funding from Ohio Environmental Protection Agency in efforts to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure, in addition to other water quality and system improvements. The loans, financed through the state’s revolving fund, were approved earlier this...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman charged with trespassing during Ohio statehouse protest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman was arrested Saturday after allegedly chaining herself to a staircase railing during a protest at the Ohio Statehouse. Erin Woods, 33, was arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol on the statehouse grounds during a protest at approximately 1:33 p.m. A section of the Statehouse — the base of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio senator discusses proposed bill to allow women to sue men over unintended pregnancies.
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing

The Ohio Department of Health on July 7 reported 119,650 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 411 from a week prior. A total of 13,783 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 29 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio settling into consistent rise in new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 18,838 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, marking the second week of a consistent rise in new cases for the first time since May. Ohio's COVID-19 new case rate had been inconsistent as the state reported...
OHIO STATE
