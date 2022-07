CINCINNATI — The Rays are set, weather permitting, to open a three-game series against the Reds tonight in their first visit to Cincinnati since 2014. Ace Shane McClanahan will be on the mound, seeking his 10th win and hoping to further his case to start the All-Star Game, with his selection to the American League squad set to be made official on Sunday. McClanahan is 9-3 and leads the AL with a 1.74 ERA and 133 strikeouts.

