Roe v. Wade-related protests scheduled in July

By Kim Hudson
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – More abortion-related protests and actions get their in-person start on social media since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade .

On Friday, June 24, the day the formal decision was announced, one social media post invited abortion-access supporters to a protest in St. Louis that afternoon. Since then, abortion-access supporters posted five Facebook events in the week between Saturday, July 9, and Saturday, July 16.

Anti-abortion supporters posted three events for July 2022. That did not include news of a rally that an anti-abortion organization made known. That information led to the discovery of two more Facebook events by the same group for the week ending Saturday, July 16.

In June 2022, the Department of Homeland Security issued a bulletin . Officials warned of domestic terrorism at many types of events, including those regarding abortion. However, there are no reports of violence at any abortion-related event in the St. Louis area. President Joe Biden is reportedly taking executive action Friday, to protect abortion access across the country.

