How good is Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray? We asked ESPN analyst Jay Bilas

By Chris Biderman
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Keegan Murray’s name has resonated from the Bay Area, where he was arguably the best player at the California Classic summer league tournament.

“Keegan’s a great player, and a two-way guy,” ESPN draft analyst Jay Bilas said in an interview with The Bee at the American Century Championship, the celebrity golf tournament in South Lake Tahoe. “He’s already proven it in the summer league with what he’s doing already.”

Murray, the No. 4 pick in last month’s NBA draft, impressed during his first three games by averaging 19.7 rebounds, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in his first three games of summer league action. Murray led all players in field goals made and tied for the lead in defensive rebounds. Next up: a trip to continue his summer league play in Las Vegas where the Kings play the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

It’s early, but it appears the Kings have a player to build around in the former Iowa star.

“He’s very skilled and has one of the highest basketball IQs in the draft this year, if not the highest,” Bilas said. “And the jump he made from last year to this year was remarkable.”

Murray blossomed as a sophomore for the Hawkeyes during the 2021-22 season. He improved his scoring average from 7.2 points as a freshman to 23.5. His rebounds jumped from 5.1 to 8.7. The 21-year-old was considered one of the best two-way players and most mature prospects available in the draft.

Kings general manager Monte McNair cited Murray’s versatility as a selling point while tabbing him the best player available with the fourth pick.

“We talk about versatility,” McNair said, “somebody who can play inside and out on offense, somebody who can guard multiple positions on the defensive end, and somebody who was one of the best players on one of the best teams in the country all year long.”

Added Bilas: “He’s super talented. He reminds me of a bigger, longer Malcolm Brogdon, and I think better, actually. But he’s got a long career (ahead). He’s one of those guys where he’s not going to do anything spectacular, that’s going to get put on Instagram, but he makes the right play over and over again. At the end of the game his numbers are spectacular, and he’s had a spectacular game, if that makes sense. So I think it was a great pick.”

While McNair said Murray was the consensus selection inside Kings headquarters, it wasn’t a slam-dunk pick according to some fans and draft prognosticators. The Kings picked Murray over Purdue guard Jalen Ivey, who went a pick later to the Detroit Pistons. Some believe Ivey’s athleticism — he was considered the best athlete in the draft — gives him a higher ceiling, while Murray has the edge in shooting and defending.

“He’s definitely a better defender than Ivey right now,” Bilas said of Murray. “Ivey’s got it in him to do that, but hasn’t shown the same capacity yet. Now, maybe he will, because he’s got the ability level to do that. But my guess is, it’s just a guess, I wasn’t talking to the things Kings on this, but my guess is a lot of it had to do with, not only how good Keegan Murray, but a particular need that they have. They already have De’Aaron Fox, they’ve already got (Mitchell) and this gives them a little more lineup flexibility.”

Kings make roster changes for Las Vegas Summer League after 3-0 run at California Classic

The Sacramento Kings have made a few changes to their roster for the Las Vegas Summer League after going undefeated at the California Classic. The roster still includes guards Frankie Ferrari, DJ Steward, Sean McDermott, Matt Coleman, Keon Ellis and Alex O’Connell; forwards Ade Murkey, Keegan Murray, Elijah Brown, Jared Rhoden and Jeriah Horne; and centers Nate Sestina and Neemias Queta.
