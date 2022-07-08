ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Where is the best vegan restaurant in Sacramento? Vote in The Bee’s poll

By Brianna Taylor
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago
Help The Bee pick the best vegan spot in Sacramento. Our poll focuses on vegan eateries in the city of Sacramento. Vote in the poll below. It closes at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14. Don’t see your favorite? Make sure your favorite eatery serves all vegan options and is in the city of Sacramento before kindly emailing us at utilityteam@sacbee.com. Only one vote per person. This poll is not scientific — it’s for fun!

