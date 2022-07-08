ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno-area COVID hospitalizations up six times in two months. How severe are the cases?

By Tim Sheehan
Two months ago, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Fresno County and neighboring Valley counties was the lowest it had been since the early days of the pandemic in the region in April 2020.

Since that time, however, the volume of patients with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases receiving inpatient care at hospitals in Fresno and surrounding counties has steadily climbed.

During the week of May 8, Fresno County hospitals held as few as 30 COVID-19 patients. Earlier this week, on July 5 the count had ballooned to 180, or six times as many patients who were sick enough to require hospital care a month ago .

The hospitalization figures were reported by the California Department of Public Health.

Collectively across Fresno, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced and Tulare counties, hospitals Valleywide had 259 inpatient COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, compared to 51 during the week of May 8. That’s an increase of more than five times.

The increases generally correspond to a marked rise in new coronavirus cases across the region since late April – almost a tenfold increase in Fresno County from fewer than 300 for the week ending April 23 to more than 2,800 last week.

Valleywide, almost 5,400 new COVID-19 cases were reported last week, almost five times more than the 1,080 cases for the week ending April 23.

Deaths from the virus, however, have declined each month since February, both Valleywide and in Fresno County.

Health officials have attributed the decreasing frequency of fatalities to vaccinations and boosters that have reduced the severity of cases for people who do get sick, and a growing array of effective treatments that are available to patients who test positive.

The most recent update of cases and deaths from state health officials for Fresno, Merced and Tulare counties came on Tuesday. As of that date, a total of at least 249,480 people in Fresno County had contracted COVID-19 since the earliest cases were reported in March 2020.

That figure represents cases confirmed by laboratory testing. Local health leaders believe the actual number is likely far higher because many people have tested positive for the virus using free at-home antigen rapid tests, which are not included among the official case counts maintained by the California Department of Public Health. The state is only providing its updates on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Valleywide, the official counts stand at almost 526,000 lab-confirmed cases, including figures reported Wednesday and Thursday by health departments in Kings, Madera and Mariposa counties.

To date, at least 5,984 deaths across the six-county region have been blamed blamed over the past 28 months on the coronavirus and the respiratory disease it cases. Of those, 2,786 have been among Fresno County residents.

The Fresno Bee

Did the Assemi Group fire an employee after he was diagnosed with cancer? He’s now suing

The Assemi Group, Inc., and one of its subsidiaries in Fresno is being sued by a former employee who says he was fired by the company after being diagnosed with cancer. The lawsuit also alleges the employee was discriminated against on the basis of his medical condition when he applied for another position within the subsidiary company before he was ultimately terminated from the role he was in prior to his diagnosis.
FRESNO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Tourist Researching California Family Found Dead on Hike Had to Be Rescued After Getting Lost

A Michigan man who wanted to research a California family found dead on a trail in the Sierra National Forest had to be rescued after getting lost, the sheriff's office said. The unidentified hiker was reported missing last Wednesday near Savage Lundy Trail, the same area where John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog were found dead in August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Fresno Bee

Fresno County aims to get kids vaccinated against COVID, despite hesitancy, misinformation

This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative — a bilingual, community journalism project funded by the Central Valley Community Foundation and with technology and training support from Microsoft Corp. The collaboration includes The Fresno Bee, Valley Public Radio, Vida en el Valle, Radio Bilingüe and the Institute for Media & Public Trust at Fresno State.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

Two shot in Orange Cove

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after two people were shot Saturday night in Orange Cove. Deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office responded around 1:15 am to reports of a shooting in the area of Anchor and Adams Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man and...
ORANGE COVE, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Q & A With Reedley City Council Member And Mayor Mary Fast

A few years ago KRL did a series of interviews with various members of the Reedley City Council. We decided it was time to chat with some of them again in 2022, so in May we interviewed one of the newer members, Matthew Tuttle. This month we interviewed long-time council member, and Mayor, Mary Fast.
REEDLEY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Wildflowers and History Along Beasore Road

I steal some of my best adventure ideas from my friends and some of them had recently been venturing up Beasore Road to see the wildflowers with a stop by Jones Store. So that is what I did . . or tried to do. Old newspaper articles help tell the story of the early days up here before Beasore Road existed.
yourcentralvalley.com

Exclusive: Fresno COG executive director argues they didn’t ignore public input on Measure C, believes it will make it to November ballot

After more than six hours of heated debate on whether or not Measure C should be back on the ballot this November, the city of Fresno’s 11th hour alternative plan was approved by Fresno COG with an 11-4 vote. The executive director of Fresno Council of Governments, Tony Boren sat down with Alexan Balekian following the contentious meeting and the vote that now takes another step forward to being back on the ballot for a 30-year, $6.8 billion extension.
FRESNO, CA
The Fresno Bee

Another triple-digit heat wave is headed to Fresno. Here’s just how hot it might get

Get ready for a triple-digit heat wave during the coming week in Fresno and other parts of the San Joaquin Valley. The nice ocean flow that has kept temperatures mild for this time of summer is about to shift and usher in warmer temperatures from the desert and places like Nevada and Arizona, Jeffrey Barlow, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford, said Saturday.
FRESNO, CA
