ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno came in dead last among nation’s major metro areas in this income study

By Joshua Tehee
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04fA2Z_0gYpL44a00

Fresno-area residents earn the least alternative income, or income outside working wages and salaries, in the nation, according to a new study.

Self Financial looked at data from the U.S. Census Bureau to determine the percentage of people making money from these alternative sources in a given area, and then calculated and ranked their median household income.

According to the study, 59.7% of Fresno households earn money from alternative sources like Social Security, stock dividends, self-employment or public assistance. That’s on par with the nation.

But of those, the median income is $16,500 annually.

That ranks last among the nation’s largest metro areas (those with more than 1 million people). For context, the Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale area of Arizona ranked first with 56.4% of its population earning alternative income at a median rate of $24,400, annually.

The Sacramento area ranked No. 2 among large metros. Just over 60% of households there received alternative income, according to the study, with an annual median of $24,300.

Nationally, the number is 60% of households and $20,900 annually.

This matters because government-administered incomes like Social Security and SSI or public assistance programs are not adjusted month-to-month and annual adjustments tend to fall short of the rate of inflation, which is currently the highest it’s been in 40 years.

Other kinds of retirement income, 401k or interest or dividend payments, for example, will yield less return when the market is underperforming. And all of this “can have adverse effects for people who rely on them to meet basic needs,” the study says.

The full study, with a searchable list of city rankings, can be seen online at Self.inc.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourcentralvalley.com

Panel: The fight over Measure C! Did city of Fresno blindside Fresno COG with 11th hour alternative proposal and was the community neglected in the process?

Measure C has sparked heated debate among the community and the elected officials looking to get it back on the ballot this November. Was the community involved enough in the process? Did the city of Fresno’s last minute alternative plan blindside the other Fresno COG members?. The Sunday Morning...
FRESNO, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Fresno Transportation Tax Fight Encapsulates California’s Divisions

An excellent article in yesterday’s Fresno Bee does a great job illustrating several conflicts that are common when California cities and regions try to find ways to fund transportation projects. The piece details struggles over Fresno’s transportation sales tax Measure C, highlighting the kinds of compromises and disagreements that have played out in nearly every local transportation tax measure that has been passed or defeated in California in recent years.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Exclusive: Fresno COG executive director argues they didn’t ignore public input on Measure C, believes it will make it to November ballot

After more than six hours of heated debate on whether or not Measure C should be back on the ballot this November, the city of Fresno’s 11th hour alternative plan was approved by Fresno COG with an 11-4 vote. The executive director of Fresno Council of Governments, Tony Boren sat down with Alexan Balekian following the contentious meeting and the vote that now takes another step forward to being back on the ballot for a 30-year, $6.8 billion extension.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
Arizona State
Fresno, CA
Government
Fresno, CA
Business
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Panel: A ban on fireworks? Will Fresno city council outlaw ‘Safe and Sane’ firework sales after flood of fire calls on the 4th

At least one Fresno city council member hints on social media that the council will consider banning ‘safe and sane’ fireworks following a series of fires on the 4th of July due to illegal fireworks. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Fresno county supervisor Buddy Mendes and policy editor for Fresno Land Danielle Bergstrom discuss if this is truly the answer to stopping fires from being ignited during the July 4th holiday.
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wages And Salaries#Retirement Income#Household Income#U S Census Bureau#Median Income#Self Financial#The U S Census Bureau#Ssi
The Fresno Bee

Fresno County aims to get kids vaccinated against COVID, despite hesitancy, misinformation

This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative — a bilingual, community journalism project funded by the Central Valley Community Foundation and with technology and training support from Microsoft Corp. The collaboration includes The Fresno Bee, Valley Public Radio, Vida en el Valle, Radio Bilingüe and the Institute for Media & Public Trust at Fresno State.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
The Fresno Bee

Another triple-digit heat wave is headed to Fresno. Here’s just how hot it might get

Get ready for a triple-digit heat wave during the coming week in Fresno and other parts of the San Joaquin Valley. The nice ocean flow that has kept temperatures mild for this time of summer is about to shift and usher in warmer temperatures from the desert and places like Nevada and Arizona, Jeffrey Barlow, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford, said Saturday.
FRESNO, CA
kalw.org

California orders ban on pumping river water in Bay Area and San Joaquin Valley

Cities and growers from Fresno all the way up to the Oregon state line have been ordered to stop pumping from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta watershed. The State Water Resources Control Board Wednesday announced cutbacks that will affect 45-hundred water rights in the Delta watershed. CalMatters reports this includes 400 or more held by 212 public water systems beginning this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Fresno Bee

Southwest adds another flight to its Fresno service. Where is it flying to — and when?

Southwest Airlines added a fourth daily round-trip between Fresno and Las Vegas this week, a seasonal boost to the schedule that is expected to continue through August. The new flight began service on Tuesday and will operate every day of the week except for Saturdays. The inbound flight from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas departs shortly after noon and arrives at Fresno Yosemite International Airport at about 1:20 p.m.
sierranewsonline.com

Wildflowers and History Along Beasore Road

I steal some of my best adventure ideas from my friends and some of them had recently been venturing up Beasore Road to see the wildflowers with a stop by Jones Store. So that is what I did . . or tried to do. Old newspaper articles help tell the story of the early days up here before Beasore Road existed.
mercedcountytimes.com

New US Foods CHEF’STORE to open in Merced

Located at 3275 R St. — the old In-Shape City building — the 19,000-square-feet CHEF’STORE will join 15 existing CHEF’STORE locations across California, according to a company press release. The store highlights:. CHEF’STORE is a warehouse-style shopping experience designed as a one-stop shop for restaurant operators,...
MERCED, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
5K+
Followers
286
Post
957K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy