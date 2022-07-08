Jacksonville Jaguars training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know

Jacksonville Jaguars training camp 2022 is inching closer by the day, with fans, coaches, and players all getting ready to attend Wofford college for their first look at the team. We’ve got everything you need to know about the Jaguars training camp for the 2022 season.

No one knows what to expect from the Jaguars as they head into training camp this year. That’s part of what makes this time of year so exciting. What we do know, is things couldn’t get much worse than they were last season under Urban Meyer. No one’s anticipating a Super Bowl run this year. Everyone’s just hoping to see some growth from the many young talented players on this roster.

That’s exactly what training camp is for, giving everyone a glimpse of the talent on this roster.

Let’s dive into Sportsnaut’s Jacksonville Jaguars training camp preview, examining everything you need to know from location, schedule and storylines to follow.

Related: Carolina Panthers schedule, season predictions

Jacksonville Jaguars training camp schedule

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars will report to training camp on July 24. But the Jags have yet to reveal the other dates, of what days they’ll be practicing and when. We should find out more shortly and will update this space when more details are provided.

Jacksonville Jaguars training camp location

For the first time in franchise history, the Jaguars will attend training camp at Episcopal School of Jacksonville, located in, you guessed it, Jacksonville. This is largely due to ongoing construction at TIAA Bank Field. But the Jaguars have held camp at a few different locations in their time. Here is the full history of where the Jaguars training camps have taken place in the franchise’s history, via Pro Football Reference .

2022 – Episcopal School of Jacksonville – Jacksonville, Florida

2018-2021 – Dream Finders Home Practice Complex – Jacksonville, Florida

1996-2017 – Florida Blue Health Wellness Practice Fields – Jacksonville, Florida

1995 – UW Stevens Point – Stevens Point, Wisconsin

Related: If you’re a fan of the Jaguars, check out Jaguars rumors, rankings and news here

Can you go to Jaguars training camp?

Yes, typically teams hold a select number of practices open to the general public, but they have yet to reveal their schedule just yet. We should be able to secure the details in the next few days.

Storylines for Jacksonville Jaguars training camp

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the top storylines and Jaguars position battles to follow in training camp this summer.

Watching Trevor Lawrence grow under Doug Pederson

Trevor Lawrence didn’t receive the coaching he needed as a rookie last year under the guidance of Urban Meyer and Darrell Bevell. Now that the Jags have cleaned house, going with Doug Pederson and Press Taylor, the primary focus figures to center on the growth of the face of the franchise. As it should.

Developing the No. 1 pick from the 2020 NFL Draft has to be the top objective during training camp. Finding the plays and scenarios that Lawrence can thrive from will be paramount to their success going forward. That all begins in camp.

Related: NFL QB Rankings: Check our top-20 quarterbacks, does Trevor Lawrence get a spot?

Witnessing the speed of Travis Etienne

Unfortunately the Jaguars were robbed of a potential game-breaking talent when the 25th pick of last year’s draft went down with a Lisfranc injury during their second preseason game. It meant Lawrence wouldn’t have an explosive pass-catcher coming out of the backfield, leaving the top rushing gig to James Robinson.

Not that Robinson is a bad option, he’s a fine starting tailback, but even the best players need a breather here and there. Not to mention, Robinson’s currently recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in Week 16 last season.

Late in the year Lawrence had to tell his coach to put Robinson on the field due to being one of the team’s best players, but now there’s another option, depending on the game situation.

While Robinson was undrafted, and Etienne was a first-round pick, they can both form a dynamic duo, working off each other’s skillsets to help the Jags in 2022.

Related: 2022 NFL Power Rankings: Outlook for all 32 teams entering summer

Developing an elite pass-rush unit

There was a lot of debate over what general manager Trent Baalke should do with the first overall pick in April. Obviously the choice was Travon Walker , but there was some thought to going with a franchise left tackle.

The Jaguars clearly prioritized building a ferocious pass-rushing unit and there’s reason to believe this group could become an elite cast. Josh Allen already played at a Pro Bowl level, but teams can eventually throw two or three blockers on him in an attempt to slow him down.

That’s where Walker can help. Also an athletic freak, if Walker’s the real deal, you won’t be able to block him one-on-one. This is exactly what the Jags are banking on. With both Allen and Walker rushing off the edge, the Jags have an incredibly bright future on defense once again, even if the 20th overall selection from 2020, K’Lavon Chaisson doesn’t pan out, the Jags should have a strong unit. But imagine if Chaisson does change gears heading into his third season? The Jags would easily have one of the best pass-rush groups in football.

Related: 2022 NFL defense rankings: Huge shakeups for top 20 defense before training camp

Finding the best five offensive linemen

While the Jaguars ranked ninth in the NFL in sacks allowed, their offensive line will look a bit different this season. Gone is Andrew Norwell, replaced by All-Pro talent Brandon Scherff, which should be an upgrade. Aside from Scherff, this unit’s floor is pretty low.

Chances are Cam Robinson will be Lawrence’s blindside protector, and Tyler Shatley is the likely starting center, replacing the now-retired Brandon Linder, but third-round pick Luke Fortner could provide some competition. Ben Bartch looks like a starter at left guard, and Jawaan Taylor seems ready to reprise his role as the team’s starting right tackle, but even then, Walker Little won’t go down without a fight.

While there figures to be competition at a few spots, does this unit have enough to improve what was the worst offense a year ago? This group doesn’t have much elite talent, or many young players. They may be what they are at this point, but that’s what camp should help determine.

More must-reads: