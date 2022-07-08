ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serena Williams Pops In Pink Gucci Mini Dress & Strappy Gold Sandals at ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Premiere

By Allie Fasanella
 3 days ago
Following her appearance at Wimbledon, Serena Williams stepped out for the UK premiere of “Thor: Love and Thunder” in London on Tuesday.

For the occasion, the tennis star opted for head-to-toe Gucci, choosing a bubblegum pink chiffon mini dress featuring a ruffled front and high neck with a black velvet self-tie bow. She styled the ’70s-inspired look with strappy square-toe sandals finished in shiny gold metallic leather and topped with a subtle gold-tone horsebit detail.

Serena Williams wearing a pink Gucci chiffon ruffle dress inspired by the ’70s paired with strappy gold metallic sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

This sighting comes after Williams was defeated by French tennis player Harmony Tan in the first round of the women’s singles on June 28. She wore a monochromatic white Nike look for the match. Later taking to Instagram to comment on the loss, she wrote: “That was insane and intense. Not the result I came for, but my goodness I enjoyed that. I hope you did as well. Onward and up.”

Serena Williams strikes a pose at the UK premiere of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ in London on Tuesday, July 5. CREDIT: MEGA

Also while in London, the 23-time Grand Slam champion attended a Rolling Stones concert in Hyde Park with husband Alexis Ohanian.

A closer look at Serena Williams wearing strappy gold metallic leather sandals featuring a gold-toned horsebit detail on the toe. CREDIT: MEGA

Shop her exact Gucci sandals.

CREDIT: Gucci

To Buy: Gucci Horsebit Strappy Sandals in Gold Leather, $890; gucci.com

PHOTOS: Click to scroll through the gallery for a look at more of Serena Williams’ style over the years.

