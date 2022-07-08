ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access

By The Associated Press
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will take executive action to protect access to abortion, according to three people familiar with the matter, as he faces mounting pressure from Democrats to be more forceful on the subject after the Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to the procedure two weeks ago.

He is expected to formalize instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services.

The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s actions before they were officially announced.

