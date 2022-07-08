Adorable Golden Retriever Reunited With His Owner at Airport Melts Hearts

Touching footage of a Golden Retriever being reunited with his owner after three months apart has melted hearts.

Two-year-old pooch Hugo has become a sensation on social media, racking up 39,700 followers and over three million likes on TikTok since his owner, Alexandra Owens, began posting footage of the pup.

Personal trainer Owens is originally from the United Kingdom, but lives in Bondi, Sydney, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic had been unable to travel home for four years.

However after Australia opened their borders earlier this year, Owens was able to travel home and spent three months in the U.K. before returning home, sharing an adorable clip of herself reuniting with Hugo at the airport.

Touching footage of a Golden Retriever being reunited with his owner after three months apart has melted hearts.

The footage, which has been viewed over three million times, shows Hugo entering the airport with balloons attached to his harness before noticing his owner and ecstatically running up to her.

The dog can be seen excitedly cuddling his owner while dramatically wagging his tail and licking her face while Owens bends down to embrace the pup.

The clip has racked up over 500,000 likes and over 2,400 comments, with users calling the moment "so wholesome" and saying they "would've been crying hysterically" if they'd seen the touching moment.

"He really didn't stop! Freaking adorable... Now, don't you ever leave him again," said one user.

Another commented: "Every person in that place had a smile. Dogs are too good for this earth! They bring joy to everyone."

"If his tail goes any faster he will have to ask the airport for permission to take off," teased one user.

"Crying it's so sweet how one amazing animal can brighten up a room," wrote a fourth.

The pair were separated for three months, however, according to Dr. Mary Burch, a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist and American Kennel Club (AKC) Family Dog Director, while dogs have a sense of time, they probably lack a "concept of time."

She previously told Newsweek: "For years, when I went on vacation, I would board my dogs. Being separated from the dogs I loved always spoiled the relaxing vacation for me.

"I spent a great deal of time worrying about what my dogs were thinking. 'Is she coming back?' 'It's been a week—this is horrible—how long do I have to stay here?'

"I told a well-respected veterinarian this, and she said it was her belief that dogs did not mark time. They had no idea when being boarded if they were there for three days or three weeks.

"In the long run, I don't know if dogs mark three days or three weeks and most behaviorists will say the internal canine clock does not work like this."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.