Trump's 'Criminal Activity' Worthy Of Investigation: Ex-White House Lawyer

Donald Trump should face a criminal investigation over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, according to one of his former lawyers.

Ty Cobb, who represented Trump in the White House during Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, said that it is "justifiable" that the former president is investigated over the January 6 attack and for trying to prevent Joe Biden becoming president.

Speaking to CNN, Cobb listed off some "serious facts" that could push Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice to charge Trump and his inner circle over their attempt to keep the former president in power.

"You've got issues of defrauding the United States with regard to [Mike Pence] issue and the 'Big Lie,' you've got potential obstruction influencing a witness, and of course, you've got the seditious conspiracy," Cobb said.

"If indeed they can tie all those pieces together—I think that will be difficult on sedition—but I do think there's certainly other criminal activity worthy of investigation."

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. One time Trump administration attorney Ty Cobb believes the ex-president's “criminal activity” is worthy of an investigation by the Department of Justice. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Cobb also highlighted other key concerns, such as Trump's phone calls to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Republican Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers.

Trump is currently under investigation for alleged interference after he asked Raffensperger to "find" 11,780 votes to help him win the state of Georgia.

Bowers testified to the January 6 committee that Trump and Rudy Giuliani called him to discuss a plan to appoint fake electoral officials who could falsely declare that the former president beat Biden.

Cobb said that knowing Trump's intent over these calls is "essential" in the decision on whether he should face criminal charges, as well as how much former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows knew what the intentions of the calls were.

"Knowing what preparation went into those calls, what they were told—if it if it's as simple as just do it, which I believe Mr. Bowers was told in Arizona—that's highly problematic," Cobb said.

When asked about whether Trump is at fault for inciting the January 6 attack at the Capitol, Cobb said he believes the former president "certainly deserves some blame" for what occurred.

"He charged up the crowd, there have been reports about knowing they were armed, and his refusal to take out some incendiary rhetoric where he urged the crowd to fight for him on the hill," Cobb said.

"It's certainly justifiable that and important that the country look into this and dig out the details. But in a word, does [Trump] deserve blame? Yes."

Trump has frequently denied any wrongdoing with regards to his actions in the wake of the 2020 Election, and dismisses investigations into him as a "witch hunt."

Trump has been contacted for further comment.