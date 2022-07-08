ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highs in Mid-80s Friday, Scattered Showers

Cover picture for the articlePlan for a day with a mix of sun and clouds Friday, with a few widely scattered showers....

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/11 Monday afternoon forecast

Alert: Yellow Alert for tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow evening for strong and potentially severe thunderstorms. Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny, warm and breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Things remain quiet tonight, but the humidity will start to creep up. Expect temps to only fall into 70s and 60s. As for tomorrow, it will be hot and sticky with a chance of isolated severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The main concern with these storms will be downpours and locally damaging winds.Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be another hot one with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect highs around 90. Thursday remains rather warm with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. As for Friday, it will be partly sunny and warm again with highs in the 80s.
Expect a few downpours today

Winds: S 5-10. THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. 40% spotty showers and storms. Hot and humid. Low S 80, N 78. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Mostly dry, stray shower possible. Hot and humid. Low: S 80, N 78. High: 95. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Spotty showers possible. Hot and humid. Low:...
Drier trends returning to the Corn Belt mid-July

The first full week of July 2022 brought much needed rain to parts of the Corn Belt where drought has been expanding recently. In fact, this was the second wettest first full week of July in 30+ years for the Corn Belt as a whole, according to data from WeatherTrends360.

