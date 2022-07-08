Beyoncé becomes the first female solo artist to have 20 singles in the Top 10

Beyoncé has become the first female solo artist to have 20 singles in the Top 10.

The singer broke the record this week after her new single “Break My Soul” reached No 7 in the Billboard Hot 100 .

She is also the first female artist to have 10 Top 10 tracks as a member of a group, achieved during her time in Destiny’s Child.

Other than Beyoncé, Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson are the only other two musicians to equal her achievements.

Jackson reached a record breaking 30 top 10 hits as a solo artist, after accomplishing 11 with the Jackson 5.

McCartney had 34 top ten hits with The Beatles and a further 23 as a solo artist.

“Break My Soul” was released on 20 June and is the first track to be teased from Beyoncé’s highly anticipated seventh album, Renaissance .

Fans have already been sharing their excitement about the song, which is the sixth track on her forthcoming album.

Renaissance will be her first solo release since 2016’s Lemonade , in which she tackled topics such as infidelity, Black womanhood and forgiveness.

Her seventh studio album will drop on Friday 29 July.