Who’s Winning in Hair

By Noor Lobad
 3 days ago
Olaplex No. 3 & No. 8 Hair Repair Remedies Set. Courtesy of Sephora

As hair care routines become increasingly sophisticated, category sales have surged in the prestige market.

According to research from The NPD Group, sales of hair products are forecast to average 14 percent growth in the U.S. over the next year, with the global hair care category predicted to double in size by 2024.

In a March earnings report, bond-building hair brand Olaplex predicted between $796 million and $826 million in 2022 net sales, up from $598 million in 2021. Similarly, L’Oréal’s Professional Products Division reported first-quarter sales of $1.04 billion, a 17.7 percent increase versus the same period last year, with the U.S., Germany, India and mainland China driving sales most significantly.

Aside from shampoo and conditioner, the top hair products used regularly by female-identifying Gen Z consumers in the U.S. are hair spray, leave-in treatments and hair oils and serums. With the buying power of Gen Z steadily growing, brands who cater to their needs are poised for stronger success, according to NPD.

Almost one-third of Gen Z consumers use hair masks on a regular basis, versus 18 percent of overall hair product users. Additionally, half of Gen Z’ers have purchased a hair treatment in the past six months, and 54 percent plan to purchase one in the next six months.

Here, the top hair brands that female Gen Z consumers in the U.S. are interested in purchasing, per NPD.

Top five prestige:

  1. Olaplex
  2. Aveda
  3. Living Proof
  4. Devacurl
  5. Bumble & bumble

Top five overall:

  1. Dove
  2. Aussie
  3. L’Oréal
  4. Olaplex
  5. Tresemmé

