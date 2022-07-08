ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Food Medic’ reveals which foods to eat during your period

 3 days ago
There are around 150 known symptoms of PMS that women and girls can experience, typically in the week leading up to their period. These include fatigue, mood swings, depression and tender breasts – to name but a few.

We chat with nutritionist and founder of The Food Medic podcast Dr Hazel Wallace about which foods to eat and avoid during your period, and how giving in to those cravings might not be such a bad thing.

Hazel’s book, The Female Factor: Making women’s health count – and what it means for you is out now.

Check out Millennial Love on all major podcast platforms and Independent TV, and keep up to date @Millennial_Love on Instagram and TikTok.

