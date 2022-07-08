ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ringo Starr is ‘sure’ Boris Johnson will ‘get another job’ after stepping down as PM

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nAijm_0gYpHJN400

Ringo Starr says he is “sure Boris Johnson will get another job” following the prime minister's dramatic resignation on Thursday (7 July).

Speaking at an event in Los Angeles to mark his 82nd birthday, the former Beatles drummer said he would not offer a detailed opinion on the turbulent political situation in the UK , but wished Mr Johnson the best.

It comes as he stepped down as Tory leader, but not before delivering a broadside at the “eccentric” decision by cabinet colleagues and MPs to force him out.

