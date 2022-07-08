ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Customers Need To Be On High Alert

By Amy Adams
104.1 WIKY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCenterPoint is alerting customers of reported increases in door-to-door, phone call and text message scams. Reports of...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Walmart’s huge sale has new Rollbacks and deep discounts all week long

Forget about waiting until Black Friday and the holidays to get great deals. The middle of the summer is a perfect time to stock up on electronics, back-to-school items, or just presents for yourself for around the house. There are copious amounts of sales in the summer that you can monitor. But you’re going to find yourself double-checking the prices of the new Walmart Rollbacks because you won’t believe the prices are real.
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Flueid Now Integrated with Resware

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- Flueid, the leading real estate technology company using data and insights to fuel transactions from end-to-end, today announced that Flueid Decision, the company’s patented SaaS platform, is now integrated with Resware, a leading title production system in the U.S. that is part of the Qualia suite of products. This milestone marks the second integration for Flueid with a leading title production system (TPS), natively embedding and delivering data, insights and underwriter-backed clearance decisions upfront in the title workflow to streamline process and support a predictable transaction, every time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005054/en/ Opening a Resware order triggers Flueid Decision, front loading data at the start of the title production process without having to leave Resware. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy