Customers Need To Be On High Alert

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- Flueid, the leading real estate technology company using data and insights to fuel transactions from end-to-end, today announced that Flueid Decision, the company’s patented SaaS platform, is now integrated with Resware, a leading title production system in the U.S. that is part of the Qualia suite of products. This milestone marks the second integration for Flueid with a leading title production system (TPS), natively embedding and delivering data, insights and underwriter-backed clearance decisions upfront in the title workflow to streamline process and support a predictable transaction, every time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005054/en/ Opening a Resware order triggers Flueid Decision, front loading data at the start of the title production process without having to leave Resware. (Photo: Business Wire)
