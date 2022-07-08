ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Injuries reported in 5-vehicle crash on US-290 inbound at FM-529

 3 days ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A five-vehicle crash on US-290 at FM-529 is causing major delays Friday morning, according to officials.

Video captured at the scene by SkyEye showed the three inbound left lanes on US-290 were blocked, but by 6:50a.m., the crash was reported cleared.

Backups go for at least four miles, officials said.

Drivers coming in from Jersey Village or Cypress are impacted and urged to take Eldridge Parkway to Little York as an alternate route.

Injuries are reported at the scene but it is unclear the extent of those injuries.

