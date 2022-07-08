ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN's complete 2022 AL and NL All-Star picks

By ESPN.com
 3 days ago

In advance of the first 2022 MLB All-Star selection show on Friday (7 p.m....

MLB announces NL, AL starters for 2022 All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium

With the first half of the 2022 MLB season winding down, we now look ahead to the All-Star festivities. After it was announced earlier on Friday that Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera would be Rob Manfred’s honorary selections for the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium later this month, the starters for both the National League and American League have been revealed.
Dodgers News: Pair of LA Players Named All-Star Game Starters

The Dodgers pushed hard for fans to vote for LA players to get starting spots for the All-Star Game later this month at Chavez Ravine. Of course, with the game being at Dodger Stadium, this was the year to make a big social media push to inspire fans to get out and vote. The team ran several giveaways to get the vote out, one of the giveaways was a ball signed by both Mookie Betts and Mike Trout. All fans had to do was show proof of voting.
2022 MLB All-Star starters: Full lineups for AL and NL

The starters for the Midsummer Classic have been selected. After the final round of fan voting concluded, the National League All-Star starters and the American League All-Star starters were officially announced on the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Starters Reveal Show on Friday night. This excludes pitchers, which will be announced...
Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
MLB All-Star Game: Rosters rounded out with pitchers, reserves

Baseball’s top talents are going to Hollywood. The complete 2022 MLB All-Star Game rosters were announced on Sunday with the reveal of pitchers and reserves. Position player starters were revealed on Friday. While starters were selected using fan voting, the remaining All-Stars were named using the player ballot and...
2022 MLB All-Star Game rosters: Yankees lead baseball with six players, 30 first-timers selected

Major League Baseball announced its full All-Star Game rosters on Sunday, with reserves and pitchers joining the starters who won the fan voting that was revealed Friday. The Yankees, who have the best record in baseball, lead all teams with six players selected. Mariners rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez, 21, is the youngest of the 30 first-time All-Stars.
