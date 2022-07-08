ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

First Drive: BMW’s 2022 Alpina B8 Delivers 612 HP With Uncommon Ease

By Nick Czap
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uA8ZM_0gYpH9d300

Click here to read the full article.

In San Francisco, the general attitude toward cars is somewhat apathetic. This may have something to do with the fact that the local tech industry has seemed intent on disrupting our relationship with the automobile, doing so by way of ubiquitous ride-sharing apps and electric scooter–sharing programs, not to mention the promise of self-driving cars and flying taxis. It has begun to affect the collective mentality. Yet cruising around the city in a green metallic 2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupé , I sense the automotive indifference of my fellow San Franciscans melting away.

First there was the fellow who reached out of his Tesla Model X to photograph the big sedan as I eased it into a parking spot; then another who screamed “Nice car!” from his passing Corolla. Even as I wind through my neighborhood with windows down—the better to enjoy the refined rumble of the B8’s custom-tuned, stainless-steel quad exhaust—a 30-something pedestrian stops in his tracks and exclaims, to no one in particular, “Dude . . . Alpina !”

The attention, in fact, is a little distracting, so I head out of town. Not long ago, in Aptos, just south of Santa Cruz, Calif., the esteemed chef David Kinch opened Mentone, a restaurant inspired by both the French and Italian Rivieras. I make that my destination, as the distance and variety of terrain encountered are perfect for getting to know the latest BMW from Buchloe.

The BMW Alpina B8’s specifications are impressive: 612 hp, 590 ft lbs of torque, a zero-to-60 mph time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 201 mph. But just as Alpina’s specialists are intent on maximizing power and performance, they are equally focused on engineering cars that are easy to drive and easy to live with. These traits go back to the automaker’s models of the late 1970s and early ’80s, and reflect the tastes of Alpina’s founder, Burkard Bovensiepen.

In top gear on the 280 freeway, the B8 presents a cabin experience that is nearly silent, the car’s 4.4-liter, bi-turbo engine barely whispering at 70 mph, while the custom Pirelli P Zero rubber—equipped with Pirelli’s Noise Canceling System—keeps tire-cavity noise to a minimum. The road is empty, so I pull to the side, bump the driving mode to Sport Plus with the crystal glass iDrive controller, and test the acceleration. It’s massive and linear, punctuated by shifts that are at once decisive and quick, yet satiny smooth, and accompanied by a succession of sonorous glissandos that an operatic bass might dream of. It’s all over too quick, so I do it again. Delicious.

At maximum speed, the B8 must be even more delectable. But this was no autobahn, so to sample a different kind of dynamic driving, I divert to the two-lane blacktop of Skyline Boulevard. As tractable as it is on the highway and on city streets, the B8 is a sheer delight on the roller-coaster ride of California State Route 35, the power so immediate that the engine could just as easily be naturally aspirated. And the Brembo brakes are a breeze to finesse and modulate; feeding on power and trimming it off over and over in an effortless rhythm that will make a run-of-the-mill driver feel like a virtuoso.

The steering is just as impressive, the wheel—hand-finished in Alpina Lavalina leather—ideally weighted, the response direct and precise. The suspension, while supple, features Alpina-engineered enhancements that include stiffer struts, reinforced sway bars and stiffer lower-wishbone mounts, which all work to keep the B8 balanced, stable and secure in even the trickiest of curves.

As I near Aptos, I find myself thinking of the BMW M models I’ve driven, among them the M8 Competition Coupe . Although the difference between a BMW Alpina and the corresponding M model is not all that great, at least in terms of power and torque, the difference in the driving experience is quite profound. Both are enormously capable, to be sure, but whereas the M seems to be in a perpetual state of flex and itching for a contest, the Alpina version brings to mind an elite athlete with nothing to prove—serene, but with every muscle and reflex ready to respond decisively when called on.

Dining at Mentone, savoring an especially nice pizza funghi, I consider BMWs vast performance menu and imagine ripping through the redwoods, bombing down the autobahn or cruising the Cote d’Azur. Without doubt, the Alpina B8 Gran Coupé is the selection that best sates my motoring appetite.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area climate activists target SUVs, deflate tires

VACAVILLE - Someone has been deflating SUV tires to make a point about gas consumption and climate change. It's happened to multiple drivers in Vacaville, including Quanda Ellis-Walker.The registered nurse has two boys with autism. She and her husband also coach youth sports focusing on kids with disabilities.She said between her job, her kids, the kids on her team, and taking care of an older aunt, she puts a lot of mileage on her Dodge SUV. On Tuesday morning, as she was driving to an appointment, her tire pressure sensor came on to notify her of a...
VACAVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Cars
State
California State
City
Mentone, CA
City
Aptos, CA
Local
California Cars
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area restaurants plagued by online rating scammers

Some Bay Area restaurant owners are being targeted with negative one-star reviews on Yelp by scammers who are hoping to cash in. As you can imagine, it's hurting their businesses as many are still struggling to recover from the pandemic. San Francisco restaurant owners said the whole ordeal has been a nightmare. Lucho's is a family-run business in San Francisco's Lakeside neighborhood. Husband and wife Luciano Romero and Kelly Barbieri own Lucho's, a small restaurant serving up American-California cuisine with flavors of the Yucatán where Luciano is from. When the owners started getting one-star reviews every day, it was devastating....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Kinch
point2homes.com

2546 Heron CT, San Jose, Santa Clara County, CA, 95133

Desirable Creekside Station home on tree lined street for sale! Built in 2006, this gorgeous 3 bed / 2.5 bath 1,432sq Taylor Woodrow home boasts brand new painted interior, carpets, Whirlpool over-the-range vented microwave & stove range, and updated LED recessed lighting, networked throughout. Double sink master bedroom, private 2nd floor balcony and a finished tandem 2-car garage. Located in a private community w/ park and BBQ area. Walking distance to Penitencia park, light rail, shopping, public library and a 5 minute drive to San Jose Historical Alum Rock Park. Close to light rail and the new Berryessa BART station and highway 680 is just a 2-minute drive. Close proximity to major employers (Adobe, Zoom, Google and Apple campus). Original owner. Come see!
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw M#Bmw Cars#Bmw I#Vehicles#First Drive#Hp With Uncommon Ease#San Franciscans#B8#French#Italian
mommypoppins.com

San Francisco Bay Area

Did you start to go a little stir crazy in your city during the past few years? Everyone here at Mommy Poppins felt a bit housebound, and got excited talking about the places we couldn't wait to visit with our kids. A couple of places kept coming up, one on each coast. These are cities we've played in, dreamed about, and maybe even left our hearts in, just a little bit. So, we got to work and now we can announce that Mommy Poppins San Francisco Bay Area and Miami are here!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiapublic.com

Bay Area Drivers Start to See Relief at the Pump

Bay Area drivers have finally begun to see a little relief at the pump as gas prices are dropping. Though $5.99 for a regular unleaded gallon of gas is high, some gas stations have dropped as much as 7 cents since Thursday. The bad news is that AAA said the...
TRAFFIC
point2homes.com

4528 Mirano Ct, Dublin, Alameda County, CA, 94568

Sukhi Kaur - 415-335-0048 - Welcome Home to resort style living in highly sought after Sorrento Community in the heart of Dublin! This gorgeous Toll Brothers offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with loft/bonus room that is great for home office. Spacious living room with fireplace, dinning room, huge family room, open chef's gourmet kitchen with high end end appliances - stove, refrigerator, upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a large island & stone backsplash.Upstairs you will find a blissful primary retreat complete with sitting area and spa-like bath featuring large dual-sink vanity, soaking tub, walk-in closet, a huge walk-in shower, crown molding and gorgeous tile. The secondary bedrooms and baths are equally luxurious and there is hallway storage and Enjoy amenities which includes clubhouse with movie theatre, game room, gym, pool and meeting room. Walk to shopping, dining, TOP RATED schools, Fallon Sports Park and The Dublin Wave Waterpark. Mins away from BART & 580/680. MUST SEE!
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NBC Bay Area

Advocates Push to Reopen John F. Kennedy Drive, Great Highway to Vehicles

Grassroots supporters are handing in petition signatures for a ballot measure to reopen John F. Kennedy Drive and the Great Highway this Monday. If approved, the November ballot measure would reopen JFK Drive to cars on weekdays, and would be closed for pedestrians only on weekends and holidays for six months of the year. The Great highway would also be restored to vehicles only seven days a week from Lincoln Way to Skyline Boulevard.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

An inventor promised flights from San Francisco to New York. He created an air disaster instead.

J.A. Morrell felt very good about his sausage-shaped airship. In February 1908, the inventor boasted it could "take a businessman to New York from San Francisco in the morning in time for luncheon there and return him to San Francisco to take his evening meal here.” Considering this is barely possible in the 21st century, it was a big claim — and one Morrell was determined to prove.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The most and least expensive rentals in SF right now

The most and least expensive rentals in San Francisco on Craigslist this week. As prices for renting soar across the country, the Bay Area has had some respite. Rents are still below pre-pandemic levels, though there's no knowing how long that will last, especially amid a cooling housing market and rising interest rates.
Robb Report

Robb Report

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy