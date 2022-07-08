ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, PA

Pa. 911 dispatcher charged with manslaughter after failing to send ambulance

By Mark Scolforo
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
A Pennsylvania 911 operator faces a rare charge of involuntary manslaughter for failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding a day later, despite a plea from the woman’s daughter that without medical help “she’s going to...

