ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods forgets Richard Finch's name in hilarious new footage

By Andy Roberts
golfmagic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes when you are as big as Tiger Woods, it's hard to remember some of the lesser names that have been out on Tour. Woods, who competed in the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor on Monday and Tuesday this week, was quizzed by one journalist as to what he considered...

www.golfmagic.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship

Tiger Woods is ready to roll for the Open Championship at St. Andrews. Woods famously enjoys participating in the event, and even admitted to missing the US Open to rest for the Open Championship. There are some people in the golf world who believe Woods can win this year’s event. However, don’t include golf legend […] The post Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' former mistress Rachel Uchitel planning "tell-all" memoir

Tiger Woods’ former mistress Rachel Uchitel is reportedly working on an explosive “tell-all memoir” about her affair with the big cat, despite previously signing an $8million non-disclosure agreement promising her silence. According to a report by Page Six, Uchitel, now a nightclub manager who was linked with...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Watch: Jordan Spieth Has Incredible Reaction To Caddie's Advice

Jordan Spieth is known for being one of the most creative golfers in the world, no one will deny that. However, from time to time, he should listen to his caddie's advice. Fortunately for Spieth, he listed to his caddie on Friday during the second round of the Scottish Open.
GOLF
The Independent

Tiger Woods turns on the style during practice round at St Andrews

Tiger Woods ended his second practice round at St Andrews in style as he continued his preparations for the 150th Open Championship on Sunday.Woods, who won two of his three Open titles on the Old Course in 2000 and 2005, drove the green on the par-four 18th before leaving an eagle putt from around 20 feet short of the hole.The 15-time major winner was again accompanied by US PGA champion Justin Thomas, the pair having spent Saturday evening walking the course with a handful of clubs and hitting chips and putts on and around the vast greens.Woods did not speak...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
ClutchPoints

Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke

Rickie Fowler has long established himself as one of the top ranking professional golfers in the world. With his continued success came not only hefty career earnings, but also numerous  endorsement deals and commercials from well-known brands such as Rolex, Puma, and even ESPN’s Sportscenter show. In this piece, however, we’re going to take a […] The post Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
People

Who Is Justin Thomas' Fiancée? All About Jillian Wisniewski

Justin Thomas has a lot to celebrate. Not only did he win the 2022 PGA Championship in May, but the golf pro is also in the midst of planning a wedding. Thomas and his girlfriend of five years, Jillian Wisniewski, got engaged in November 2021, and as the golfer told PEOPLE in March 2022, he's more than happy to let Wisniewski take the lead.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealand Open#St Andrews#Irish
The Spun

Look: Tom Cruise Is Attending Yet Another Major Sporting Event

Tom Cruise enjoyed his 60th birthday in style last week, attending the British Grand Prix. This week, he went to the All England Club to watch the women's championship match at Wimbledon. During this Saturday's match between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina, the cameras caught Cruise enjoying the action. Cruise,...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Is Still Waiting for Her $560K in Winnings

During this season of super champions, “Jeopardy!” legend Mattea Roach won an astonishing 23 consecutive games and bagged $560,983. She earned the fifth-longest streak for consecutive wins in “Jeopardy!” history. And Roach became fifth on the list for highest regular-season winnings. After winning her first few games, the 23-year-old Canadian tutor revealed that her student loans could officially be paid off with her earnings.
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Molly Qerim’s fortune came from her First Take as a sports journalist

Molly Qerim is an infamous moderator sports journalist from America where she is most famous for hosting the ESPN First Take show. The journalist and reporter has also hosted countless programmes for the CBS Sports Network. Due to her impressive career, the star has racked herself a pretty impressive pay. Reality Titbit has all the information on the reporter’s net worth, check it out.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Steelers Star T.J. Watt Got Married On Saturday

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt officially tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Dani Rhodies on Saturday,'. Watt married Rhodes in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in front of a lot of family and friends. They met each other during college when they were both at Wisconsin. Watt obviously...
NFL
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Shares Heartwarming Encounter With Fans Today

Paige Spiranac is one of many golfers who attended the American Century Championship tournament over the weekend. The social media star had a heartwarming experience that she wanted to share with everyone. Taking to Twitter, Spiranac shared a photo of two young girls she met at the event. She said...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Open Championship 2022: Tiger Woods is emptying the tank for St. Andrews, but don't think it's a goodbye

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — The greatest player of his generation is prepping for this tournament like a wide-eyed rookie soaking in his first taste of Open Championship magic. Tiger Woods touched down in Scotland on Saturday, promptly cruised over to St. Andrews and, alongside bestie Justin Thomas, chipped and putted his way around the Old Course. He finished in the shadows of the R&A’s headquarters not long before midnight and was back at it not 10 hours later, the centerpiece of a surreal scene when he played a full 18 holes in front of … well, anyone. The course functioned as a “bar was open to the public,” as is always the case on Sundays, and the public wanted to watch a 15-time major winner do his thing at the most special venue. It could be the last time.
SAINT ANDREWS, SC
USA TODAY

Charles Barkley loses bet with Aaron Rodgers at celebrity golf event, pledges $25,000 donation to charity

STATELINE, Nevada — Most people never thought there was a chance Charles Barkley could beat Aaron Rodgers in the celebrity golf tournament. And no, it did not happen. Rodgers, who has played in the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe for 18 years, made a bet with Barkley that if Barkley finished ahead of him, Rodgers would let Barkley cut off his man bun.
CHICO, CA
Golf.com

Tiger Woods is making Open gear changes — starting with his iconic putter

It’s an Open Championship tradition unlike any other. That would, of course, be Tiger Woods making equipment changes right before the Open Championship. The 15-time major winner has tinkered with his setup at recent majors, but there’s one change we’ve come to expect from Woods at golf’s oldest championship.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy