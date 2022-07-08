ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Civilians lauded for helping rescue victims of rollover accident in busy Mississippi intersection.

By Natchez Democrat Staff
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=124sv0_0gYpEjf700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZ5E2_0gYpEjf700

Police commended a group of civilians, including a local doctor, who raced onto the scene of a two-vehicle accident that ended with a car upside down in a busy Mississippi intersection.

Traffic stalled for at least 30 minutes in front of Parkway Baptist Church on U.S. 61 North and Melrose Montebello Parkway due to a two-car accident in which one vehicle was laying upside down near the intersection.

The accident backed up traffic at about 11:35 a.m. all the way from the church to Merit Health Natchez hospital.

Early reports indicate a driver of a gray Honda traveling from the area of the church across the intersection of U.S. 61 on Melrose Montebello Parkway and collided with a northbound red Jeep. The Jeep rolled over during the crash.

The driver of the Jeep was responsive and alert, but because the vehicle had been overturned, was transported to the hospital to be checked out, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said.

The driver of the Honda refused medical attention at the scene.

Thomas LeMay, MD, happened to be in the area at the time of the accident and stopped to help until first responders arrived, Daughtry said.

“He rushed out and started assisting,” he said. “We’re grateful to the civilians who stopped to help and to the first responders. When we first got the call, I thought it was going to be a lot worse than what it turned out to be. Thank goodness it wasn’t. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.”

Comments / 0

Related
Natchez Democrat

Adams County man dies falling from tree in logging accident

NATCHEZ — An Adams County man died after falling from a tree he was cutting on Saturday. The accident took place before 1:40 p.m. on Steamplant Road. Coroner James Lee said the victim was 61-year-old Clyde Bernard. He was wearing safety gear, he said. “My heart goes out to...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
State
Mississippi State
Natchez, MS
Crime & Safety
Natchez, MS
Accidents
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
vicksburgnews.com

Authorities searching for suspects in Natchez shooting

Natchez authorities are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for a shooting that happened on Tuesday, WLBT reports. According to Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, officers responded to a call of “shots fired” in Maplewood Lane and Beechwood Lane area on Tuesday. Witnesses at the scene report shots were...
NATCHEZ, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Parkway Baptist Church#Merit Health Natchez#Jeep#Natchez Police
Natchez Democrat

Thousands lose power during overnight thunderstorm

NATCHEZ — Thousands in Natchez and the surrounding area lost power during a thunderstorm late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Linemen have been out throughout the day Sunday replacing broken power poles and fixing fallen power lines. All but approximately 50 Entergy customers in Adams County had power...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

THE GOLDEN YEAR: Sorority sister celebrates 50 years of service

NATCHEZ — Dozens in a sorority group adorned with bright red and white clothes recently filled the Magnolia Bluff’s Hotel ballroom to celebrate and honor one of their members. Dorothy Houze has been a dedicated member of the Natchez Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. for...
NATCHEZ, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Magnolia State Live

This Mississippi district attorney said she will not prosecute those who seek abortion. She is 1 of 2 in state, 90 in country who signed commitment

Sixth District Attorney Shameca Collins is one of two Mississippi prosecutors who have signed a statement saying they will not prosecute someone who seeks an abortion, performs and abortion or helps someone obtain an abortion. Mississippi Today reported Collins joins Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens in signing a joint...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
88K+
Followers
6K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy