Alcorn County, MS

Officials say they have new leads in case of 77-year-old Mississippi man missing for more than 2 weeks

By Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PsdH9_0gYpEeFU00

Officials say they have received new information in the case of a 77-year-old Mississippi man who has been missing since June 22.

Biggersville Fire Chief Kerry Cummings told WCBI News in Columbus that officials have received “new leads” int the case of Wade Davis, 77, who was last seen walking with his dog Buddy on a county road in Alcorn County, Mississippi.

Because of the new information, Cummings said that search crews will restart their efforts to find Davis.

On July 5, officials located Davis’ dog but did not find Davis.

Sharon Davis Clemmer, Mr. Davis’ daughter, posted on social media that the family continues to pray he can be located.

“Dad’s dog Buddy made an appearance again last night,” she wrote early Wednesday. “Opinions are many, but Buddy is in the same area which could be his comfort zone because Dad’s around.

“Our faith is strong, and we are hopeful! The most important thing keep PRAYING!! Thank you all!!”

Anyone with information about Davis’s whereabouts should call the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Department at 662-286-5521.

Comments / 18

Lovely Sue
3d ago

They should take his dog out there he would probably lead them right to him !!

Reply(2)
12
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi toddler drowns in family pool

A Mississippi toddler died last week after he drowned in his backyard family pool. The baby, a 19-month-old boy from the Ovett community in Jones County, was found unresponsive in the pool by his mother, who then called 911. Although first CPR was administered as soon as the child was...
LAUREL, MS
The Associated Press

Man indicted in shooting death of ex Mississippi lawmaker

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man has been indicted on a murder charge a year after a former Mississippi lawmaker was shot to death while she was doing yard work in a rural area where her sister-in-law had died. Republican former state Rep. Ashley Henley, 40, was killed in June 2021 outside the burned-out mobile home where her sister-in-law, Kristina Michelle Jones, was found dead in December 2020. Henley and other relatives contended Yalobusha County authorities were doing too little to examine possible criminal charges in Jones’ death. Relatives erected a homemade sign at the site with photos of Jones under the phrase, “I was murdered.” Yalobusha County coroner Ronnie Stark said Henley had been mowing grass at the home site before she was killed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
