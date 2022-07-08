ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From the Archives: La Jolla Playhouse launched 75 years ago

By Merrie Monteagudo
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
“La Jolla Stage Group Opening Season Tonight,” The San Diego Union, July 8, 1947. (U-T)

Seventy-five years ago, film stars Gregory Peck, Mel Ferrer and Dorothy McGuire launched an audacious summer stock company in an old La Jolla High School auditorium. Today the La Jolla Playhouse is known for the development of new plays and musicals as well as inventive immersive theater.

From The San Diego Union, Tuesday, July 8, 1947:

La Jolla Stage Group Opening Season Tonight

The first summer theater in America to be managed and produced by five stars of top magnitude will start its first eight-week season at 8:30 tonight when the Actor’s company presents Dame May Whitty in “Night Must Fall” in La Jolla Playhouse.

Three of the five members of the producing organization will attend the opening, Dorothy McGuire, Mel Ferrer and Gregory Peck, all of whom are working in pictures, will fly to La Jolla, together with other film notables.

HITCHCOCK TO ATTEND

Alfred Hitchcock, whose daughter, Patricia, appears in “Night Must Fall,” and members of the Los Angeles press will be in the audience. They will arrive at 7:55 p.m. and will be conveyed directly to the Playhouse, Diana Lynn and Guy Madison, stars of “Dear Ruth,” the Playhouse’s second attraction, also will attend.

The Playhouse is in the La Jolla High School Auditorium, on Nautilus St., two blocks East of La Jolla Blvd. Patrons attending by bus should take La Jolla bus from Third Ave. and Broadway to Nautilus St. The San Diego electric Railway Co. will have sufficient buses in service to accommodate the crowds to and from the Playhouse.

PERFOMANCES NIGHTLY

Performances will be given nightly except Monday at 8:30, and Thursday and Saturday there will be matinees at 2:30 through Aug. 31. Each play will be presented one week.

Tickets for “Night Must Fall” and subsequent attractions are on sale at Iller’s Inc., La Jolla, and at Thearle Music Co., 640 Broadway. They may also be purchased at the Playhouse beginning one hour before curtain time.

From The San Diego Union, Wednesday, July 9, 1947:

Actors’ Offering Pleases Local First-Nighters

By Constance Herreshoff

“Actors’ Offering Pleases Local First-Nighters,” by Constance Herreshoff, The San Diego Union, July 9, 1947. (U-T)

The new Actor’s Company got off to a highly successful start last night in La Jolla High School Auditorium with an exciting performance of Emlyn Williams spine-thriller, “Night Must Fall.”

Top honors went to Dame May Whitty for distinguished acting in the role of Mrs. Bramson, which she created in the original London production.

PRODUCTION SMOOTH

Oliver Thorndike was excellent as Dan, a criminal with a friendly, gentle approach. The expert supporting cast included John Williams, Julie Mitchum, Joyce Lloyd, Patricia Hitchcock and Gavin Muir.

Richard Whorf directed this smooth and thoroughly professional production. An interesting Victorian stage set had been designed by Robert Davidson. the capacity audience enjoyed the psychological thriller, in a state of shivers.

At one tense moment in the third act, the spectators screamed fortissimo in unison, but no one fainted except on the stage.

“Night Must Fall,” which is something special in entertainment, will continue through Sunday, with matinees tomorrow and Saturday.

COMPANY APPLAUDED

In the stage version, the play is even more exciting than the movie version—considered one of the best films in years.

Congratulation to the new Actors company for the success of their first production! Audiences certainly should flock to their other Summer productions. At final curtain, the entire cast was recalled five of six times.

Dame May Whitty may well be the liveliest actress of 82 years of age in the history of the stage. She displayed great vitality and almost infinite variety of expression and voice inflection.

IMPROVEMENTS MADE

The company has made fine improvements in the hall, especially in the seating. Blessings to Gregory Peck. There were cushions on each seat, and this was his special project. Acoustics were good, but the punctual audience was very much disturbed by latecomers tramping down the aisles.

It is to be wished in the future that they arrive on time If they don’t mind missing 10 minutes of the play, it would seem that they could stand in the foyer 10 minutes more and let people who want to, listen to the first act.

San Diego Union-Tribune

